Top 5 characters voiced by Cory Yee, the VA of Gorou in Genshin Impact

Gorou will make his playable debut in Genshin Impact 2.3, which means that gamers are interested in learning more about his English VA, Cory Yee.

The voice actor has a website where he lists several of his roles, how one can contact him, and other helpful information. On it, one can find out that he has voiced several characters for Genshin Impact already, such as:

The Abyss Lector

Huffman

Draff

Farrah

Cory Yee even has a YouTube channel where he voices several characters in various Machinima-style videos. He has already been confirmed to be the English VA for Gorou in Genshin Impact.

To spice things up, this listicle won't include Genshin Impact characters.

Five notable characters that Cory Yee (Gorou's VA in Genshin Impact) has voiced

5) Hermes (Record of Ragnarok)

Record of Ragnarok was originally a manga that started in 2017, but it had an anime recently that aired on Netflix. Hence, anime fans might be aware of seeing an advertisement for this show (especially if they use Netflix frequently).

Hermes is merely one of two characters that Cory Yee voiced in this anime (the other being Sekishusai Yagyu). However, Hermes is the more well-known character. In the above YouTube video, he's the one playing the violin so Zeus can make his iconic entrance.

4) The Beholder (To Your Eternity)

How he appears in the anime (Image via Anime Corner)

The Beholder is an enigmatic character who created Fushi, the protagonist of To Your Eternity. Unlike his creation, The Beholder is a mortal and eventually reincarnates in the series. It's also worth mentioning that he acts as a narrator in the anime.

He's an important character to the plot, so it's a more prominent role relative to some of Cory Yee's past characters. For example, Gorou is a minor character in the grand scheme of things in Genshin Impact.

3) Ludgar (Trials of Mana)

Gorou isn't the first character with animalistic features that Cory Yee has voiced. Ludgar is an example of said character archetype. More specifically, it's about the 2020 remake of the 1995 Trials of Mana.

Ludgar sounds far more vicious than Genshin Impact's Gorou, which is a testament to Cory Yee's talent as a voice actor.

2) Shaw Han (Destiny 2)

Destiny 2 is a popular game, so even minor roles stand out. Shaw Han gives out several daily and weekly bounties, but most players might remember how much players hate him on Reddit.

The above Reddit post is an example of some criticism toward Shaw Han's character. Still, even a hatedom makes a character notable. At the very least, Genshin Impact's Gorou is nowhere near as disliked.

1) Splinter (SMITE)

Cory Yee has actually voiced several skins for SMITE, with the one most fans might recognize as Splinter from TMNT. Although in this case, Splinter is merely a skin for a god named Hachiman. Nonetheless, he wasn't the original voice actor for Splinter in the cartoons, but he still portrays the character excellently in this fun MOBA.

His portrayal of Splinter isn't too far off Peter Renaday's version from the 1987 cartoon. If another modern version of TMNT were made, Cory Yee would fit right in as Splinter.

It's also interesting to hear how different Splinter sounds from Gorou in Genshin Impact.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by R. Elahi

LIVE POLL Q. Do you like Cory Yee's performances? Yes No 0 votes so far