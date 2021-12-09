Is it possible to defeat the Warrior Dogs (Canine Bunshin) in the ongoing Genshin Impact event?

Yes, one can actually defeat the Warrior Dogs in the current Genshin Impact event (Bantan Sango Case Files: The Warrior Dog).

The Warrior Dog enemies are also known as Canine Bunshin. Either way, unsuspecting players might find themselves surprised to see what appears to be limitless HP. Hence, the game makes it clear that stealth is the preferable option.

However, Genshin Impact players can defeat the Warrior Dogs. They have nearly 2M HP at Level 90, which is far more effort than it's worth for most casual players. It's also worth noting that the Warrior Dogs drop nothing upon being defeated.

Genshin Impact players can actually defeat the Warrior Dogs in the current event

The above video showcases what happens when the player defeats all of the Warrior Dogs in this ongoing event. Spoiler alert: Nothing. The event doesn't automatically wrap on and complete itself. Instead, the player still needs to save all of the animals. The only difference now is that stealth isn't necessary.

Thus, defeating all of the Warrior Dogs is merely an alternative way to stealth. It isn't more time-efficient (especially for the vast majority of Genshin Impact players). Likewise, there are no rewards for doing so.

How to defeat the Warrior Dogs (Canine Bunshin)

Given their enormous HP pools, burst damage is a great way to eliminate at least one of the Warrior Dogs. Mona is a good example, as the user in the above YouTube video hits the Canine Bunshin for over 1M damage with her Elemental Burst. It's also another example of the player getting nothing for defeating them.

Of course, players can always slug it out with these enemies; their HP will eventually hit zero all the same. Any character will work in that situation, so Genshin Impact players looking for a challenge can try it out.

It's worth noting that the Warrior Dogs can drown. One of their abilities (Thundercaller) teleports to the player. If the player is over a body of water, they may accidentally drown. It's especially notable if the player creates Cryo platforms over water, as once they melt, the dogs will drown.

This YouTube video accurately shows how long a battle can last with just one of the Canine Bunshin in Genshin Impact. The player here is using good units, but it still takes over a minute to deal with just a single enemy.

The video also reminds players that they cannot save the animals whilst battling these worthy adversaries in Genshin Impact. One beneficial aspect about their absurd HP stats is that players can test how good their DPS is.

Players should reevaluate their team comps and gear if it takes too long to defeat a single Canine Bunshin.

Bantan Sango Case Files: The Warrior Dog

If the player ends up too frustrated attempting to defeat all of the Warrior Dogs, they can always do the event in its intended way. Saving all animals will despawn these enemies, so Genshin Impact players should remember that.

Still, they will get their free Primogems and other minor loot. Just remember to equip the Ubiquity Net and approach these animals stealthily if one wishes to avoid the Warrior Dogs in Genshin Impact.

