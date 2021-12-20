How to catch animals with Omni-Ubiquity Net in Genshin Impact

Omni-Ubiquity Net is a new consumable gadget in Genshin Impact. Players can use the net to capture and detain the essence of certain animals in the open world. Afterward, the net can be used to re-create the animals' form and place them inside Serenitea Pot.
Genshin Impact gamers can obtain this gadget by completing a new World Quest 'Omni-Ubiquity Net.' The quest is relatively straightforward and can be achieved by following the quest navigation in the quest menu.
However, there is one instance where players are required to catch animals in the World Quest. This article will break down how to catch animals using Omni-Ubiquity Net in Genshin impact.
How to use Omni-Ubiquity Net and catch animals in Genshin Impact
First, Genshin Impact players need to equip the Omni-Ubiquity Net from the Inventory under the Gadget tab. Note that this item is a consumable gadget. In other words, one Omni-Ubiquity Net can only be used to capture one small creature.
Then, go to the locations where the capturable animals are. For example, if players want to catch a Golden Finch, teleport to the Statue of the Seven north of Liyue Harbor.
It is recommended to bring Aloy and Sayu into the team as their passive skills will make animals not startled when any party members approach them.
Once reaching the location, tap on the Omni-Ubiquity Net gadget to replace the Elemental Skill. Then, hold the Elemental Skill button to aim the net at the target animal. Finally, release the button to capture it.
Players can see their captured animals by browsing through the Furnishings tab in the Inventory.
Capturable Animals using Omni-Uniquity Net in Genshin Impact
Not all animals in Genshin Impact can be captured using the new Omni-Ubiquity Net. Certain animals that can be captured using the net are marked out in the Archive with a net symbol.
Here are the animals that can be captured using Omni-Ubiquity Net:
- White Pigeon
- Brightcrown Pigeon
- Graywing Pigeon
- Crimsonflank Pigeon
- Black King Pigeon
- Crimson Finch
- Golden Finch
- Snow Finch
- Emerald Finch
- Violet Ibis
- Crow
- Snow Fox
- Crimson Fox
- Kitsune
- Squirrel
- Forest Boar
- Snowboar
- Sapphire
- Gray Snow Cat
- Snow Weasel
- Red-Tail Weasel
- Boot Weasel
- Anemo Crystalfly
- Electro Crystalfly
- Cryo Crystalfly
- Geo Crystalfly
- Sunset Loach
- Golden Loach
- Sunny Loach
- Frog
- Mud Frog
- Blue Frog
- Golden Crab
- Sun Crab
- Ocean Crab
- General Crab
- Pale Red Crab
- Blue Horned Lizard
- Red Horned Lizard
- Green Horned Lizard
- Pith Lizard
- Adorned Unagi
- Red-Finned Unagi
Catching animals using the Omni-Ubiquity Net in Genshin Impact is the new pastime activity for players who finish their Original Resin. To motivate gamers to capture animals, there are secret achievements after catching a certain number of wild animals in Genshin Impact.