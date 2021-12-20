×
How to catch animals with Omni-Ubiquity Net in Genshin Impact

Use the Omni-Ubiquity Net to catch animals in the open world (Image via Genshin Impact)
Nurul Nabilah
ANALYST
Modified Dec 20, 2021 01:29 PM IST
Omni-Ubiquity Net is a new consumable gadget in Genshin Impact. Players can use the net to capture and detain the essence of certain animals in the open world. Afterward, the net can be used to re-create the animals' form and place them inside Serenitea Pot.

Genshin Impact gamers can obtain this gadget by completing a new World Quest 'Omni-Ubiquity Net.' The quest is relatively straightforward and can be achieved by following the quest navigation in the quest menu.

However, there is one instance where players are required to catch animals in the World Quest. This article will break down how to catch animals using Omni-Ubiquity Net in Genshin impact.

How to use Omni-Ubiquity Net and catch animals in Genshin Impact

Equip the Omni-Ubiquity Net gadget from Inventory (Image via Genshin Impact)
First, Genshin Impact players need to equip the Omni-Ubiquity Net from the Inventory under the Gadget tab. Note that this item is a consumable gadget. In other words, one Omni-Ubiquity Net can only be used to capture one small creature.

(the Ubiquity gadget expires today. there will be a new world quest in your quest tab; you'll receive several copies of Omni-Ubiquity nets for free after. note that they're consumables, not gadgets, meaning 1 net = 1 creature)You can also purchase 5 per week. https://t.co/YuTyMq2fd6
Teleport to Statue of the Seven north of Liyue Harbor (Image via Genshin Impact)
Then, go to the locations where the capturable animals are. For example, if players want to catch a Golden Finch, teleport to the Statue of the Seven north of Liyue Harbor.

It is recommended to bring Aloy and Sayu into the team as their passive skills will make animals not startled when any party members approach them.

The Omni-Ubiquity Net gadget will replace the Elemental Skill (Image via Genshin Impact)
Aim the net to the animal and release the net to capture it (Image via Genshin Impact)
Once reaching the location, tap on the Omni-Ubiquity Net gadget to replace the Elemental Skill. Then, hold the Elemental Skill button to aim the net at the target animal. Finally, release the button to capture it.

The captured animals can be seen on the Furnishing tab in Inventory (Image via Genshin Impact)
Players can see their captured animals by browsing through the Furnishings tab in the Inventory.

Capturable Animals using Omni-Uniquity Net in Genshin Impact

Check the Archive to know which animals can be captured (Image via Genshin Impact)
Not all animals in Genshin Impact can be captured using the new Omni-Ubiquity Net. Certain animals that can be captured using the net are marked out in the Archive with a net symbol.

Here are the animals that can be captured using Omni-Ubiquity Net:

  1. White Pigeon
  2. Brightcrown Pigeon
  3. Graywing Pigeon
  4. Crimsonflank Pigeon
  5. Black King Pigeon
  6. Crimson Finch
  7. Golden Finch
  8. Snow Finch
  9. Emerald Finch
  10. Violet Ibis
  11. Crow
  12. Snow Fox
  13. Crimson Fox
  14. Kitsune
  15. Squirrel
  16. Forest Boar
  17. Snowboar
  18. Sapphire
  19. Gray Snow Cat
  20. Snow Weasel
  21. Red-Tail Weasel
  22. Boot Weasel
  23. Anemo Crystalfly
  24. Electro Crystalfly
  25. Cryo Crystalfly
  26. Geo Crystalfly
  27. Sunset Loach
  28. Golden Loach
  29. Sunny Loach
  30. Frog
  31. Mud Frog
  32. Blue Frog
  33. Golden Crab
  34. Sun Crab
  35. Ocean Crab
  36. General Crab
  37. Pale Red Crab
  38. Blue Horned Lizard
  39. Red Horned Lizard
  40. Green Horned Lizard
  41. Pith Lizard
  42. Adorned Unagi
  43. Red-Finned Unagi

Catching animals using the Omni-Ubiquity Net in Genshin Impact is the new pastime activity for players who finish their Original Resin. To motivate gamers to capture animals, there are secret achievements after catching a certain number of wild animals in Genshin Impact.

