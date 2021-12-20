All 10 torn page locations for Toki Alley Tales (2) in Genshin Impact

In Genshin Impact, torn pages from the Toki Alley Tales book series are spread across Inazuma.

By collecting 10 matching torn pages, Genshin Impact players may reconstruct any of the six volumes of Toki Alley Tales. All the torn pages for volume 2 of the series are labeled "Enigmatic Pages," and they all are scattered throughout Yashiori Island.

Where to find torn pages for Toki Alley Tales volume 2 in Genshin Impact

Location 1: Northwest island in Fort Mumei

Torn page location in northwest Fort Mumei (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact players can find a torn page on the northwest island of Fort Mumei. This small island features a cliff, where some small rocks sit next to a phase gate.

One of the 10 torn pages for Toki Alley Tales volume 2 is here on these rocks. Genshin Impact players may encounter a few Hydro Slimes while collecting this page.

Location 2: Southwest island in Fort Mumei

Torn page location in southwest Fort Mumei (Image via Genshin Impact)

There's a second torn page in Fort Mumei, on the island south of the first location. Here, Genshin Impact players can find a torn page hanging from one of the destroyed stone walls.

Location 3: Nazuchi Beach

Torn page location in Nazuchi Beach (Image via Genshin Impact)

A shipwrecked boat is present on Nazuchi Beach. On the north side, another torn page is hanging on the side of the boat.

Location 4: Musoujin Gorge

Torn page location in Musoujin Gorge (Image via Genshin Impact)

In Musoujin Gorge, an NPC named Ooizumi stands on a watchtower. A torn page may be found near Ooizumi, under his watchtower and on top of a crate.

Location 5: West Musoujin Gorge

Torn page location in west Musoujin Gorge (Image via Genshin Impact)

West of Musoujin Gorge, below the cliff, Genshin Impact players may find several Nobushi in a small hideout. In this little cave, a torn page sits on top of a crate behind the enemies.

Location 6: Fort Fujitou

Torn page location in Fort Fujitou (Image via Genshin Impact)

Between the vertebrae of the serpent's spine, there is a small patch of grass with a few rocks on it. A torn page may be found on one of these rocks.

Location 7: Serpent's Head

Torn page location in Serpent's Head (Image via Genshin Impact)

From the underground cave near Kid Kujirai, Genshin Impact players can climb northward to find a torn page in the grass.

Location 8: Higi Village

Torn page location in Higi Village (Image via Genshin Impact)

To reach the torn page in Higi Village, Genshin Impact players can begin at the Statue of the Seven and follow the trail west. The torn page for Toki Alley Tales volume 2 will be on a broken pillar as they enter the village.

Location 9: Jakotsu Mine

Torn page location in Jakotsu Mine (Image via Genshin Impact)

In the Jakotsu Mine area, gamers can find a torn page near the northern house. This house has a long wooden deck where the torn page may be collected.

Location 10: Near Maguu Kenki

Torn page location near Maguu Kenki (Image via Genshin Impact)

Southwest of the Maguu Kenki boss battle, a Kairagi is sitting in front of a shrine. The final torn page is nearby, on one of the pillars surrounding the shrine.

