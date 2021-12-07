3 reasons why Aloy failed to impress the Genshin Impact community

Aloy was introduced in Genshin Impact as a free five-star Cryo Bow character. While PlayStation users got Aloy and her signature weapon (Predator Bow) on September 1, players on other platforms had to wait for another month.

Further, the Predator Bow was an exclusive reward for PlayStation users, implying that there's no way for PC and mobile users to use the weapon.

Aloy has been in Genshin Impact for quite some time now, but here's why the character could not make a big impression in the community.

Why Genshin Impact players didn't like Aloy

1) Aloy doesn't fit well in the Genshin Impact storyline

A character's story plays a huge part in making them popular. The best examples to prove this are Raiden Shogun and Albedo. Scaramouche and Dansleif, who haven't even been released yet, are already popular because of their story.

On the flip side, Aloy belongs to an alternative universe from Horizon Zero Dawn. She has no connection to Teyvat and its characters. Naturally, players aren't able to build a connection with someone without knowing their background and personality.

2) Aloy isn't good as a five-star unit

Five-star units are no less than luxurious in Genshin Impact. They are constantly found in meta teams, and F2P players always wish to unlock them.

However, Aloy isn't good enough as a five-star Cryo Bow character. She is definitely not expected to match Ganyu, but the protagonist of Horizon Zero Dawn can be out performed by four-star units as well.

As a Cryo support, Rosaria and Diona are much better options, thanks to their abilities and playstyle. This explains why Diona and Rosaria are regularly added to Spiral Abyss meta teams, but Aloy is hardly recommended.

Players might argue that Aloy is a free unit, but it is worth noting that one of the best DPS characters in Genshin Impact, Xiangling, is also free.

This is not to say that Aloy is a 'bad' Genshin Impact character. For players who want a Cryo unit that can help them with reactions, Aloy can be a game-changer.

Regardless, she isn't good enough to impress the community and become one of the meta units or meta teams in the game.

3) No constellations

Constellations always motivate players to unlock characters that they already own (except Bennett's C6). Unfortunately, this isn't the case with Aloy.

No constellations for Aloy have been released yet, and it is unlikely that they will be added to Genshin Impact anytime soon. This makes her kit stagnant, and the players only have a limited amount of things (artifacts, talents, and weapons) to work on.

It is safe to assume that crossover characters in Genshin Impact will always remain underappreciated unless miHoYo finds a way to make them seem more than just 'guests'. Genshin Impact is primarily known for its brilliant lore, and every character must have a purpose in it.

Edited by Saman