Genshin Impact 4.0 Fontaine update: All upcoming TCG character cards revealed

Genshin Impact offers several in-game activities for players to enjoy. Genius Invokation TCG is one of these challenges that Travelers can face in a PvE or PvP scenario. While the TCG boasts several different types of cards, Character Cards are easily the most prominent ones as they are the ones that engage in dueling.

Genius Invokation TCG was first introduced in version 3.3. Since then, Genshin Impact has been gradually introducing new Character Cards for multiple beloved franchise characters. Some recent leaks suggest Lisa, Albedo, and Qiqi might be the next ones to be featured in the Trading Card Game.

Genshin Impact 4.0 introduces Lisa, Albedo, and many new character cards in TCG

A new leak about the Genius Invokation TCG reveals that Genshin Impact may add Character Cards for Lisa, Albedo, and Qiqi next. King's Squire, the craftable bow from Sumeru, will also be released as a Weapon Card that can be used to buff Bow-wielding characters.

The effects of these upcoming Genius Invokation TCG cards are explained below.

Lisa's Character Card in Genshin Impact

Lisa's Character Card (Image via HoYoverse)

Lisa's Character Card is focused on inflicting the Conductive status effect upon enemies. When an enemy character under the influence of Conductive status takes damage from Lisa's Elemental Skill, they take +1 additional damage. This status effect can stack up to four times.

Normal Attack - Lightning Touch: Deals 1 Electro damage.

Deals 1 Electro damage. Elemental Skill - Violet Arc: Deals 2 Electro damage. Applies Conductive status if the enemy is not afflicted by it.

Deals 2 Electro damage. Applies Conductive status if the enemy is not afflicted by it. Elemental Burst - Lighting Rose: Deals 2 Electro damage and summons Lighting Rose, which deals another 2 Electro damage during the end phase.

Albedo's Character Card in Genshin Impact

Albedo's Character Card (Image via HoYoverse)

Albedo's Character Card is designed around the Solar Isotoma that can be summoned using his Elemental Skill. Once per round, Solar Isotoma can deal +1 Geo damage. While the summon is on the field, Albedo's Plunging Attack will also use one less dice of the Unaligned Element.

Normal Attack - Favonius Bladework - Weiss: Deals 2 Physical damage.

Deals 2 Physical damage. Elemental Skill - Abiogenesis: Solar Isotoma: Summons Solar Isotoma to the field.

Summons Solar Isotoma to the field. Elemental Burst - Rite of Progeniture: Tectonic Tide: Deals 4 Geo damage. If the Solar Isotoma summon is on the field, the damage increases by +2.

Qiqi's Character Card in Genshin Impact

Qiqi's Character Card (Image via HoYoverse)

Qiqi's Elemental Skill will summon Herald of Frost, who will heal +1 HP of the character with the least HP. The summon will also deal 1 Cryo damage during the end phase.

Her Elemental Burst will inflict Fortune-Preserving Talisman on the enemies, essentially a status effect that will heal the active character by +2 HP when they use their Elemental Skill if their HP isn't full.

Normal Attack - Ancient Sword Art: Deals 2 Physical damage.

Deals 2 Physical damage. Elemental Skill - Adeptus Art: Herald of Frost: Summons Herald of Frost to the field.

Summons Herald of Frost to the field. Elemental Burst - Adeptus Art: Preserver of Fortune: Deals 3 Cryo damage. It also creates one Fortune-Preserving Talisman.

For more information about these cards, players must wait until Fontaine's release in Genshin Impact's 4.0 update.