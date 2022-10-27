Genshin Impact to add new flying vehicle and underwater mechanic before Fontaine patch, according to new leaks

There have been a few Genshin Impact leaks talking about Fontaine's underwater mechanics and a flying vehicle. Both concepts are rather foreign to Travelers since there isn't anything quite like them at the moment. There are Waveriders (a vehicle that players can use to travel on water) in the game, but the new leaks seem to suggest that one of the new boats is capable of flight.

Similarly, Enkanomiya doesn't have any features related to underwater diving, even though the island is technically underwater. Thus, the new content shown in these leaks is very different from their closest counterparts.

Unfortunately, there are no gameplay screenshots or footage to show off these new features, so readers can only rely on text leaks from reliable leakers right now.

Genshin Impact leaks hint at a new flying vehicle

A new type of vehicle/boat named Sorush

The first major leak relevant to this topic is the Sorush. It's apparently a vehicle, and it appears to be a ship of some kind. On a related note, Fontaine has a lot of water-themed mechanics, including the supposed ability to dive underwater. Its connection with the Sorush is currently unknown.

However, there are two notable things known about the Sorush based on recent leaks:

It can fly It will be released in Genshin Impact 3.6

Well, this Sorush Vehicle can... fly?

In some of the leaks, it's called a vehicle rather than a boat, making the full details on the Sorush rather muddy at the moment. Nonetheless, the ability to have a flying vehicle is something Genshin Impact has never done before.

The game already has Waveriders that players can use to sail the seas, but an aircraft isn't currently in the game. Most interestingly, this new vehicle will be introduced in one of Sumeru's desert expansions.

BLANK  @genshinBLANK



3.4 Only includes the Sandstorm area of the Desert with it comes the Sandworm Cave



3.6 Adds the Canyon with the Dendro Dragon's Cave and the Dendro Archon's Lake



Locations you can also find: "Thorny Swamp" and "Black Abyss"



New Area Expansion:
3.4 Only includes the Sandstorm area of the Desert with it comes the Sandworm Cave
3.6 Adds the Canyon with the Dendro Dragon's Cave and the Dendro Archon's Lake
Locations you can also find: "Thorny Swamp" and "Black Abyss"

For reference, the 3.6 section shown in the above map is the new region that will come out in Genshin Impact 3.6. If the Sorush is introduced in this update, then it would make sense to have it appear somewhere in this desert expansion. However, there are no details on where players can find the Sorush or if it has any limitations to its flying capabilities.

Travelers previously had to resort to exploiting glitches that would allow them to soar through the air, so having an official means of flight is quite significant.

Leaks also suggest underwater mechanics in Genshin Impact 4.0

Fontaine has hyperspeed vessels, underwater mechanics, barnacles, and big and small clamshells...

Fontaine, which is a region leaked to be in Genshin Impact 4.0, will supposedly feature underwater mechanics. Not only that, but it will also include some sealife like barnacles and clam shells.

The exact mechanics of what players can do underwater are yet to be revealed. Fontaine is the Hydro region in Genshin Impact, so having underwater features does make sense from a stylistic perspective.

𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝 @GenshlnWorld



~vía Ubatcha



#Genshinlmpact #Fontaine (4.0) Se está trabajando en una mecánica de buceo para la región de Fontaine, exploración marina~vía Ubatcha (4.0) Se está trabajando en una mecánica de buceo para la región de Fontaine, exploración marina~vía Ubatcha#Genshinlmpact #Fontaine https://t.co/zUyXlT3340

The translation for the above leak comes from a now-deleted Ubatcha Tweet. Basically, it states that a diving mechanic is planned for Version 4.0. Unless new leaks arrive soon, it will be a long time until Travelers find out what they can do underwater in Fontaine, since its associated update is nearly a year away.

It is vital to mention that everything shown in these leaks is subject to change, especially since they involve content that is several updates away.

