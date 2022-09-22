Genshin Impact "Space Program": A hilarious bug that sends characters flying

There is a funny yet strange bug in Genshin Impact jokingly called "Space Program," and it involves the player's character being sent high into the sky. It's as silly as it sounds, but some Travelers might be surprised to know that it actually works. This article will contain several clips and images highlighting what it looks like in action.

The cover photo used for this article is an example of this bug being executed correctly in Genshin Impact. Readers can see Yelan just thinking in space, but they might be surprised to find out just how far this bug can go.

Here is the silly Genshin Impact "Space Program" bug in action

The above tweet may make it seem like fobm4ster just executed a moon jump cheat code, but it's actually a bug associated with this moving elevator south of The Chasm's Statue of the Seven. Everything that fobm4ster does in the clip is intentional and is required to perform the glitch perfectly.

Even though The Chasm has been around for months, this particular bug has only been discovered recently. There have been variations of it in other locations across Teyvat, but this one still works.

fobm4ster @fobm4ster After 3.1million meters and 28 hours, Paimon that little demon teleported us out. But we are going back to space for round 2 After 3.1million meters and 28 hours, Paimon that little demon teleported us out. But we are going back to space for round 2

This streamer would have this bug active for nearly 28 hours, but Paimon would apparently teleport him out. Considering the time investment involved, one might be surprised to learn that he is going to attempt it again.

fobm4ster @fobm4ster Genshin Space Program Attempt 2 Started today.

5 hours in, we are just about to pass the 5million meter mark, and should land around wangshu inn after 40 more hours. Genshin Space Program Attempt 2 Started today.5 hours in, we are just about to pass the 5million meter mark, and should land around wangshu inn after 40 more hours. https://t.co/DKnV6CIymq

It is worth mentioning that the "Space Program" bug can last for several days. Seeing something like several million meters in Genshin Impact's quest navigation is almost unheard of, but there is one interesting caveat that has been discovered via this bug.

fobm4ster @fobm4ster So after much testing, Catalyst characters plunge at a rate of about 3meters horizontally per 11,000meters vertically. This may help you guys in your normal day to day Genshin adventures So after much testing, Catalyst characters plunge at a rate of about 3meters horizontally per 11,000meters vertically. This may help you guys in your normal day to day Genshin adventures

Travelers almost never get the opportunity to perform a Plunging Attack from 11,000 meters, so the knowledge that Catalyst characters move three meters horizontally for every 11,000 meters contributing to a Plunging Attack is surprising.

The video in the next section will show Genshin Impact players how they can perform this "Space Program" glitch.

How to do the Space Program bug in Genshin Impact

The idea of sending one's own character an absurd distance into the sky seems pretty funny. Hence, some readers may wish to perform the bug themselves. Here is how they can do that:

Teleport to the Statue of the Seven located in The Chasm. Glide down to the wooden elevator, which is a very short distance south of the Statue of the Seven. Board the elevator. Pause the game. Go into Camera Mode. Make your character strike the Thinking Pose. If you're on PC, hit ESC twice and then jump immediately. Pause the game again. Go into Camera Mode and hit another Thinking Pose quickly to continue to ascend.

The writer of this article performing the Space Program bug (Image via HoYoverse)

The things mentioned step three onward has to happen while the elevator is moving upward. The end result is that your character will be sent an insane distance into the air, and you can then glide or perform a plunging attack afterward.

Yelan dropping from outer space (Image via HoYoverse)

HoYoverse will likely patch this bug in the future, so Genshin Impact players should take advantage of it while it's still around. It was still working when this article was written (September 21, 2022).

