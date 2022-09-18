Genshin Impact mod shows Adult Paimon as a playable character

Genshin Impact mods largely revolve around replacing one character model with another. This time, Adult Paimon utilizes Kokomi's assets. These types of modifications are usually considered strange, as modders typically do a crossover between different titles, such as bringing GTA San Andreas's CJ into the world of Teyvat.

Although the Traveler's floating companion is from the game, a bigger humanoid version of her isn't. Hence, the idea of an Adult Paimon is quite unique. This model is taken from @jared_nyts on Twitter, while the actual mod is made by cybertron231 on GameBanana.

Did you know there is a Genshin Impact mod featuring Adult Paimon?

The video starts with the camera moving around Adult Paimon. She eventually starts to move around and does Kokomi's Normal Attacks. The visuals of these attacks are unchanged, as this mod is only about changing the character model.

There is no voice acting. Ergo, Travelers won't hear Kokomi talking when a completely different character is doing all of her attacks. The entire gameplay montage is almost two minutes long, with the main focus being Adult Paimon's appearance.

She's no longer emergency food. It is worth mentioning that this video features a mod that was released back on August 7, 2022, by cybertron231. More information about it, including a download link, will be included in the next section.

Download link and mod information

Adult Paimon doing Kokomi's Elemental Burst (Image via cybertron231)

Here is a link to the full mod by cybertron231:

Genshin Impact mods come in all forms, with this one being classified as a "skin" on GameBanana. It is worth reiterating that this Genshin Impact mod doesn't change anything except the character model.

These types of mods are typically used on private servers since Genshin Impact is an online multiplayer game. With that being said, this particular modder has several other Genshin Impact mods that might interest readers.

Related mods

A modified version of Cloud Strife from Final Fantasy 7 (Image via cybertron231)

If one wishes to check out their entire page of mods, here is a hyperlink:

Otherwise, here is a short list of related content:

Zeke from Xenoblade Chronicles 2 (replaces Itto)

(replaces Itto) Sonic Speed Sayu

Cloud Strife (replaces Diluc)

(replaces Diluc) Nia from Xenoblade Chronicles 2 (replaces Kokomi)

(replaces Kokomi) Ethel from Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (replaces Jean)

(replaces Jean) Aponia from Honkai Impact 3rd (replaces Rosaria)

(replaces Rosaria) Statue of Jotaro (replaces the giant Mondstadt statue)

(replaces the giant Mondstadt statue) Morag from Xenoblade Chronicles 2 (replaces Jean)

(replaces Jean) Pyra from Xenoblade Chronicles 2 (replaces Hu Tao)

(replaces Hu Tao) Yae Miko maid

Jean with her hair down

Mythra from Xenoblade Chronicles 2 (replaces Keqing)

(replaces Keqing) Artoria Pendragon from the Fate series (replaces Noelle)

(replaces Noelle) Raiden Shogun alt

Space Mona

If readers love random crossovers in the game, then they're recommended to check out all of those mods. Just remember to avoid using them on the public version of Genshin Impact to prevent any potential bans.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you wish the public version of Genshin Impact supported character skin mods? Yes No 0 votes so far