Genshin Impact mod brings CJ from GTA San Andreas as playable character

Three things are certain in this universe: death, taxes, and GTA San Andreas's CJ appearing in another game, thanks to mods. This time, he's stumbled into Genshin Impact's Teyvat. It's not surprising to see this happen since GTA San Andreas is one of the most popular games that many fans still love nearly two decades after its initial release.

Genshin Impact has seen an uptick in character model mods as of late, so it was only a matter of time before CJ would get imported into it. The iconic protagonist has appeared in various other popular titles (such as Stray recently), so let's see how he fares in Teyvat.

GTA San Andreas' CJ in Genshin Impact

Sadly, Carl Johnson is not a new crossover character similar to Aloy. Instead, the above video shows CJ performing some classic Genshin Impact animations with his original GTA San Andreas model. After all, the original game was far more beloved than the Definitive Edition, which is still jokingly called the "Defective Edition" to this day.

This video starts with Carl Johnson just chilling in one of Zhongli's idle animations before proceeding to use an AK-47 to shoot some "arrows." Keep in mind that the amazing GTA San Andreas intro song is playing during this.

CJ using Childe's Elemental Burst (Image via HoYoverse, Rockstar Games)

GTA San Andreas' beloved protagonist then performs a sequence of Elemental Bursts in the following order:

Venti

Childe

Ayato

Itto

Razor

Albedo

Zhongli

Subsequently, the video abruptly ends. When this article was written, the video had already got over 2.9K reactions and 20K views. There were also some pretty amusing comments, such as a picture of Big Smoke going, "Follow the damn Seelie CJ!"

Carl Johnson doing Venti's Elemental Burst (Image via HoYoverse, Rockstar Games)

There are many GTA San Andreas mods that utilize Genshin Impact assets that are available to download, but the opposite is far rarer. Unfortunately, this Genshin Impact mod isn't available for the general public to enjoy. Moreover, it's not easy to find more information about where it came from.

Still, the modding scene around this game is making rapid developments, so one can expect this type of content to present itself more often in the near future.

Cosmetic mods in Genshin Impact

Another popular character mod (Image via QxAnimer/Facebook)

Carl Johnson is a real OG, but it's also worth looking at another fun modification in Genshin Impact. The above image shows a recent viral example featuring Shinobu Kocho from Demon Slayer, which is almost as ridiculous as seeing Carl Johnson in Teyvat.

One thing to note is that any modding done in this game typically takes place on private servers, as HoYoverse does not endorse them on the public ones. Trying to change anything in the public version of the game could get the player banned, which is obviously undesirable if the player has hundreds of hours or dollars spent on that account.

It will be interesting to see if more GTA characters get added to the game via mods, just so CJ can have some company.

