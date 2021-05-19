Top 5 Genshin Impact mods for GTA 5

GTA 5 is no stranger to bizarre crossovers within the modding scene. Practically every popular gaming series has a mod associated with the GTA franchise, and Genshin Impact is no exception to that rule.

Although the modding scene involving the two series is still relatively new, there are still a good amount of wacky Genshin Impact mods to check out in GTA 5.

Best Genshin Impact mods for GTA 5

#5 - Genshin Impact loading screens

There are several iconic Genshin Impact characters to see in GTA 5's numerous loading screens, such as Beidou here (Image via GTA5-mods.com)

This mod places Genshin Impact characters and backdrops on GTA 5's usual loading screens. It's simple but surprisingly nice to have for Genshin Impact fans who love to play GTA 5 from time to time.

The Genshin Impact characters one might see in this mod are as follows:

Diluc at the Dawn Winery

Klee at Jean's Office

Barbara at the Church of Favonius

Lisa at the Knights of Favonius's Library

Beidou at a port

Ninguangg at Liyue

Since the mod is fairly recent, there's always a possibility that more loading screens could be added in the future (or altered to be of higher quality).

GTA 5 and Genshin Impact fans can download this mod here.

#4 - Keqing Car Livery

This mod introduces a vehicle with a livery donning Keqing in GTA 5. The colors are nice, and the livery looks professional.

Aside from Keqing's official art, there are also some logos related to Genshin Impact on the vehicle. Some logos, like miHoYo's, can be seen in this GTA 5 mod. However, it is worth noting that this mod is a skin for the 2017 Nissan GTR mod. Both mods can be found in the mod hyperlinks below.

Fans of the Keqing car mod can click here to download it. Alternatively, one can download a similar mod with a Ninguangg and Zhongli livery here (it uses a different vehicle mod, so check the details to install it correctly).

#3 - Klee character mod

A mod that allows Klee to kill pedestrians in GTA 5 is amusing, to say the least. Klee's dangerous hobbies in Genshin Impact translate quite nicely into GTA 5. As this mod does have some other prerequisites to work properly, Genshin Impact fans should refer to the video above to get it working.

If Klee seems off graphically, that's because GTA 5 doesn't use the same shading techniques that Genshin Impact uses to make their characters seem more visually appealing. Still, anybody who loves explosions and Genshin Impact will likely enjoy this chaotic mod for GTA 5.

To download this GTA 5 mod, click here.

#2 - Keqing character mod

The Keqing character mod is quite an interesting one to discuss. Like in Klee's situation, Keqing seems different graphically because of how GTA 5 handles its graphics compared to Genshin Impact.

Apart from using guns in this mod, Keqing even comes with her own ridiculous Electro powers as if she were a Catalyst user. Whether it's lightning bolts coming from the sky or causing a tornado, this mod is seriously fun.

To download this character mod for GTA 5, click here.

#1 - Playing as Lumine

Similar to the Keqing mod, this mod is more than just a basic reskin. This GTA 5 character mod changes gameplay drastically, involving both Lumine's Anemo and Geo capabilities in the world of GTA 5.

There are a good amount of gameplay features included in this mod, such as using superspeed, throwing boulders, or crashing down like a meteorite. This mod is a blast and goes well with other ridiculous anime-esque mods.

If one wishes to play as Lumine in GTA 5, they can download this mod here.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s personal views.