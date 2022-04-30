How to mod GTA San Andreas PC in 2022

GTA San Andreas has so many mods available for download that it's nearly impossible to keep track of them all. These mods started to appear ever since the game was released on PC in 2005.

However, installing these mods required following some particular methods and knowing some details about how the game files work.

While this wasn't considered that difficult, it was a bit tedious, especially when installing a ton of mods. At present, however, it's much easier to do this with the implementation of some simple scripts.

Detailed guide for installing mods in GTA San Andreas in 2022

Essential tools

GTA San Andreas players will need a few vital tools for modding their game, especially CLEO and Modloader. These two are the most basic requirements for most types of mods in the game, and they allow for easy installation and uninstallation.

Downloading and installing CLEO:

CLEO can be downloaded from the official website, which users can easily find on Google.

Once the CLEO files are downloaded, they must move the "cleo" folder along with "vorbisHooked.dll", "vorbisFile.dll", "cleo.asi", and "bass.dll" to the main directory. The other folders ("scripts", "cleo_sdk", "cleo_readme") need not be moved.

Any existing files in the game directory must be replaced with those from the CLEO download.

CLEO allows gamers to run CLEO scripts (.cs) which can change how certain features work in the game or add a completely new one. They're pretty lightweight and only need a simple copy and paste.

|also comes with ASI Loader by Silent, a plugin that allows players to add .asi scripts to GTA San Andreas.

How to download and install Modloader:

Modloader can be found on Silent's official blog or any popular modding website. A quick Google search comes with trustworthy download links for the file.

After downloading Modloader, users only need to move the "modloader" folder and the "modloader.asi" plugin to the main directory.

Modloader allows instant installation and uninstallation of any mods via proper implementation of a load order. Another advantage is that Modloader eliminates the need to replace any game files.

Optional tools

Alci's IMG Editor and Magic.TXD are some additional tools that may not be needed by all gamers. Although these two are optional nowadays, they were used a lot back when modloader and ASI loader weren't available.

Alci's IMG Editor is only needed to replace .txd and .dff files inside the .img files (gta3.img is the most commonly used one). For example, all in-game vehicles and weapons have two files associated with their visual appearance. The .txd file maintains its textures, while the .dff maintains its 3D data.

Using IMG Editor, players can replace these files with the ones from a downloaded mod. Magic.TXD allows them to open .txd files and replace specific images from them.

While installing Magic.TXD, users only need to select "Associate .txd files" and "Shell Integration." IMG Editor can just be downloaded and placed anywhere on the PC.

Additional notes

Gamers must remember that some mods may often contain specific instructions exclusive to them. For example, some unofficial fixes may only work when moved to the main directory, whereas others don't support modloader.

GTA San Andreas is quite an unstable game, especially when modded too much. As a result, it is wise always to make a backup of any game files that need replacing.

Edited by Ravi Iyer