5 best GTA San Andreas CLEO mods of all time

GTA San Andreas is home to one of the most active modding communities in gaming history, with mods being developed even 15 years after its original release.

CLEO mods for GTA San Andreas open up a world of possibilities, allowing players to perform actions and experience gameplay features like never before.

CLEO 4 is a scripting library that hooks into the executable files of the game extending coding possibilities in GTA III, Vice City and San Andreas.

Note : CLEO 4 only works with SA v1.0 and v1.01. CLEO 4 doesn't work with v2.00 and higher. To get it working you need a downgrade patch (.exe of version 1.0 preferably).

5 best GTA San Andreas CLEO mods

1. First-Person mod v3.0 for GTA San Andreas

Experience the world of San Andreas like never before with this mod. Players can can cycle between cameras until they are in first-person mode.

This mod functions similarly to how GTA 5's first-person mode works in which the player simply cycles camera positions with the camera button (default V in this mod) until they're in first person. This mod is available in the form of an ASI plugin as well and is available over at this link.

2. Memory512

Image via gamemodding.com

When GTA San Andreas released in 2004 it had a multitude of limitations placed by the computer hardware at the time. One of these limitations was a 512MB memory allocation limit that required the game to limit its texture streaming, draw distance and loadable objects.

With the progression of modern hardware this limit is no longer needed and Memory512 eliminates this limitation entirely, allowing the game to have a vastly increased draw distance, drawn objects on screen and also increased stability. Grab the mod for yourself here.

3. Design Your Own Mission

Every GTA player has wished they could design their own missions in-game and with the DYOM mod, this is now a reality.

Players can set up elaborate missions, objectives and even their own cutscenes with sound in this one of a kind CLEO mod. Take the mod for a spin from this link and let your inner game developer run free.

4. Vehicle Spawner Premium for GTA San Andreas

Flipped your car while doing 100 miles an hour on the freeway? No problem, Vehicle Spawner Premium allows players to instantly spawn a car of their choosing right in front of them. Players have an interactive menu that allows them to spawn into any vehicle of their choosing anywhere in the world of San Andreas.

Click this link to get the mod for yourself.

5. Tuning car anywhere for GTA San Andreas

Tuning cars in GTA San Andreas is one of the most underrated features of the game, but with only three mod garages present in the game, with one in every district, driving to them can be quite cumbersome.

Now you can tune your rides anywhere with the Tuning car anywhere CLEO mod. Simply park up, hit the assigned button and begin tuning your whip. Try it for yourself from the following link.