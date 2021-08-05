Genshin Impact Inazuma reputation rewards: All you need to know

The Inazuma update of Genshin Impact has introduced a ton of new features along with the new Reputation System.

Genshin Impact players must be familiar with the "Reputation" feature being a progression system that has some interesting rewards. These rewards can unlock quite useful in-game features along with different types of food recipes and gadgets. Players will receive a nation-exclusive Wind Glider upon reaching the highest level in the Reputation System. The game does not explicitly describe this feature, but it is not too difficult to progress through the Reputation System.

All Inazuma Reputation Levels and Rewards in Genshin Impact

The Inazuma Reputation System can be unlocked after completing a few quest chains in the Inazuma Archon Quest, "The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia." Players can then head over to Kamisato Estate, where they can interact with Madarame Hyakubei to learn more about the Inazuma Reputation System.

Inazuma Reputation from Madarame (image via Genshin Impact)

Advancing through Reputation levels requires Reputation EXP which can be obtained by completing World Quests, Bounties, Requests, and increasing World Exploration in that nation. Here is the distribution of rewards corresponding to each level in the Inazuma Reputation System:

Level 1: Konda Cuisine Recipe

Level 2: "Pines Awaiting the Twilight" and "Stone Lantern: Fudoumyou’s Light" blueprints

Level 3: Naku Weed Seeds

Level 4: Inazuma "Kamisato Crest" name card and Rice Cake Soup Recipe

Level 5: Red Feather Fan

Level 6: "Long Yumemiru Table" and "Tea Wisp-Clouded White Couch" blueprints

Level 7: Inazuma "Raiden Emblem" name card and Butter Crab Recipe

Level 8: Electroculus Resonance Stone blueprint

Level 9: Electro Treasure Compass Diagram

Level 10: "Wings of the Stormstrider" wind glider and "The Illustrious" achievement

Inazuma Reputation level rewards (image via Genshin Impact)

Some of the Reputation rewards can be of immense use in critical situations. Konda Cuisine can revive a character by restoring 1200 HP, while Rice Cake Soup can increase all party members' Defense by 200 for 300s.

Inazuma exclusive Wind Glider (image via Genshin Impact)

Reaching Reputation level 3 will also unlock a world quest called "The Art of Horticulture," which enables the gardening system in the Teapot Realm. The Red Feather Fan is also a useful gadget that can boost gliding speed by 30% for the 30s.

One convenient gadget is the Electroculus Resonance Stone that can locate precious Electroculi in Inazuma.

The Electro Treasure Compass can be used to track down nearby treasure chests in Inazuma. Inazuma treasure chests have become quite an important item with the 2.0 update as they are the primary source of Electro Sigils in Genshin Impact.

Overall, leveling up the Reputation is definitely worth the grind and can be of great help while adventuring through Inazuma.

