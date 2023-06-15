Genshin Impact Fontaine release leaks and character banner rumors

The highly anticipated Fontaine region in Genshin Impact is very close. Only one patch is left before HoYoverse finally releases the fifth nation in Teyvat, which Hydro Archon rules. The developer is yet to reveal any new playable characters from the upcoming region officially. Based on the leaks, it seems that fans might meet Lyney and Lynette in the first Fontaine update of the game.

Furthermore, it is speculated that two other popular Hydro characters are likely to get a rerun in version 4.0. This article will cover everything players need to know about the upcoming banners in the game. They are advised to take everything with a grain of salt since HoYoverse has not confirmed anything.

Genshin Impact version 4.0 Fontaine characters and rerun banners, as per leaks

SipSipStefen @SipSipStefen

- Yelan, Childe, Lyney and Lynette all leaked to run

- Unknown final slot

#GenshinImpact #GenshinLeaks - GENSHIN IMPACT 4.0 BANNER -- Yelan, Childe, Lyney and Lynette all leaked to run- Unknown final slot - GENSHIN IMPACT 4.0 BANNER - - Yelan, Childe, Lyney and Lynette all leaked to run - Unknown final slot #GenshinImpact #GenshinLeaks https://t.co/uan7ehtwQ0

Below is a list of all the characters that are expected to be in the Genshin Impact version 4.0 banners:

Lyney (New Fontaine character)

(New Fontaine character) Lynette (New Fontaine character)

(New Fontaine character) Freminet (New Fontaine character)

(New Fontaine character) Childe (5-star Hydro Bow)

(5-star Hydro Bow) Yelan (5-star Hydro Bow)

Based on the leaks by SipSipStefen, HoYoverse is expected to release Lyney and Lynette in the first Fontaine update of Genshin Impact. Players might remember them from the Teyvat Chapter Preview Travail, where the developer teased a number of characters from each nation. It is speculated that Lyney will likely be a 5-star Pyro character, while Lynette is expected to be a 4-star Anemo unit.

Mero @merlin_impact Name: Freminet

Weapon: Claymore

Element: Cryo

Rarity: 4*

Release Version: 4.0

Affiliation: Fontaine



Art is AI generated from visual description. Name: FreminetWeapon: ClaymoreElement: CryoRarity: 4*Release Version: 4.0Affiliation: FontaineArt is AI generated from visual description. https://t.co/K5sHkHddQg

In addition, Mero also leaked another Fontaine character called Freminet, who is speculated to be a 4-star Cryo unit. Furthermore, Childe and Yelan are also expected to get a rerun banner in the upcoming version 4.0 update. The banner orders are currently unknown, so fans must wait for official confirmation from HoYoverse.

Fans may have also noticed that one slot for a 5-star unit is empty in the banner leaks. Currently, Lyney is the only new 5-star that is expected to be released in the version 4.0 update, so it can be assumed that the final slot will be another character rerun.

More Genshin Impact version 4.0 leaks

往生堂七十七代目堂主胡桃 @HutaoLover77 タルタリヤは4.0メインストーリーで登場し、他の執行官も引っ張ってくる

Childe appears in the 4.0 main story and brings other Harbinger as well



Via randialos タルタリヤは4.0メインストーリーで登場し、他の執行官も引っ張ってくるChilde appears in the 4.0 main story and brings other Harbinger as wellVia randialos https://t.co/nW9FIevbWB

Based on the leaks from HutaoLover77, Childe is expected to appear in the Archon Quest in version 4.0, and it seems that he might bring along a few other members of the Fatui Harbingers with him. He has been missing from major events and main storylines for a very long time, so fans would be excited to see him once again.

