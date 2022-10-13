Genshin Impact Scarab locations with map: Fastest farming routes and spots

Genshin Impact players who have summoned Cyno will need to collect Scarabs from throughout Sumeru's desert area if they plan to ascend him to a higher level. Unfortunately, finding these Scarabs can be tricky as they are spread out all over the desert.

To get Cyno to the highest level, players will need plenty of these beetles, so gathering as many of them as possible is key to boosting his stats. Luckily, this article features farming routes for players to gather these insects easily, and with 80 of them spread out across the desert, fans can have their Cyno maxed out in just a few days. Here are some fast farming routes for Scarabs in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Fastest Scarab farming routes

When it comes to farming Scarabs, Genshin Impact players can either choose between a fast and efficient farming route, or one that methodically gathers all 80 Scarabs in the desert. The fastest path collects far fewer Scarabs than the slow path, but the slow path requires players to have completed a variety of puzzles in Sumeru to unlock all of the underground areas where these bugs hide. Players will want to make sure they collect as many Scarabs as they can whenever they have the chance so as to let the bugs respawn after 48 hours.

The fastest route (Image via kazuheart)

First off, players can find the fastest route above (marked in red, only on the surface), and it will take them on a journey throughout the upper region of Sumeru, with many Scarabs that can be found rolling around on the sands.

To pick up all of these Scarabs, fans will need to have completed the Golden Slumber quest and the Dual Evidence quest, but doing so is definitely worth it for the extra Scarabs that are unlocked. If players do not have these quests completed, they can simply follow the red arrows to pick up the Scarabs found on the desert surface.

For players who have completed more of the Sumeru desert storyline, they can gather up to 80 Scarabs by accessing both the surface and underground areas in Sumeru. This guide shows off all of the Scarab locations in the desert with a focus on efficiency and fans who are looking to pick up every Scarab available will want to make sure they check out these locations. By collecting all 80 Scarabs, players can quickly ascend their Cyno in just a few days.

Finally, for players who want to take their own route utilizing just the map locations, an interactive map with all of the Scarabs has been provided above. Fans can then head out and gather them in whichever order is most convenient for their teams, and with tons of Scarabs to be found on the map, they'll easily have enough to ascend Cyno a few stages by the end of their journey.

Genshin Impact has a large variety of different ascension materials to collect, and Scarabs are some of the toughest to find, but fans can easily gather them all with the help of the farming routes shown above.

