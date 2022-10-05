Genshin Impact will not introduce any more endgame content like Spiral Abyss, Resin, and more details

Gamespot conducted an interview with a few Genshin Impact officials who have provided more insight into the game's future. Although the editors didn't mention the person/team being interviewed, it is fair to say that players can take their answers at face value.

Here is a quick rundown of the recent interview done:

No plans to add more end-game content like Spiral Abyss in future patches.

Plan to add permanent mini-games such as TCG and more to provide end-game experience

No plans to increase Resin cap or regeneration rate in current future

Old characters won't receive any buff in future

The following article will cover everything players need to know about the latest Genshin Impact interview.

Genshin Impact: Latest interviews reveal no plans to add new end-game content like Spiral Abyss

In a recent interview with GameSpot, HoYoverse officials have revealed tons of new information, unraveling their future plans for Genshin Impact. The community finally got a response to many of the outstanding questions that remained unanswered for a long time.

When asked about Spiral Abyss and about any existing plans to add new permanent end-game content, the officials replied negatively:

"The Spiral Abyss is one of the most effective ways [for] players [to] test out their party composition and combat strength. If we design another type of permanent endgame that is similar to the Spiral Abyss, it might end up creating excessive anxiety for our players--not everyone is interested in Musk Reef."

Genshin Impact officials don't feel the need to add anymore end-game combat, similar to Spiral Abyss, as it will create "excessive anxiety" for players. The team is looking forward to the release of the Genius Invokation TCG, the new end-game content for the userbase in the upcoming patch 3.2 update.

Officials have also clarified that they are working on designing interesting gameplay similar to Genuis Invokation TCG in the future. Hence, it is quite evident that Genshin Impact officials aren't prioritizing combat-related endgame content and would rather focus on increasing its long-term prospects.

Either way, a lot of frustration and disappointment has been expressed by the community since the interview. Many players love the game for its in-depth combat system, which has also led them to spend real-world money to enhance their characters and weapons.

The tweet above showcases some of the other highlights from the recent interview. Genshin Impact allows a simple playstyle like every other gacha game and HoYoverse plans to adhere to the needs of the casual players in the community. The interview also revealed their concern for easing new players into the game, with existing plans under development to make it more friendly for newcomers.

The content of the latest interview also mentions the term "Intelligent management of past content", indicating that developers could be working on a method for players to speedrun through all the Archon and Story Quests.

This will allow newcomers to quickly catch up on the game's old content so that they can enjoy the latest narrative.

