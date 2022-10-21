HoYoverse accidentally leaks Genshin Impact 3.2 characters ahead of livestream

HoYoverse rarely leaks their own content, but it happened this time around with the Genshin Impact 3.2 characters. For those out of the loop, here is a quick summary.

HoYoverse posted a web event that revealed the 5-star characters for the next Version Update. It announced that the following characters would have banners:

Nahida

Yae Miko

Childe

All three characters were leaked by Uncle Lu several weeks ago. To see HoYoverse confirm it is obviously very useful for anybody wondering about the quality of the next Version Update's banners.

For archival purposes, here is a link to the old web event (which should be blocked for you at the moment):

Zeniet @Zeniiet

- Yae Miko

- Yoimiya

- Childe

#Genshinimpact Web event revealed the rerun character banners that run along with Nahida in v3.2- Yae Miko- Yoimiya- Childe Web event revealed the rerun character banners that run along with Nahida in v3.2- Yae Miko- Yoimiya- Childe#Genshinimpact https://t.co/PjjXWYVKn1

Several Travelers took screenshots of the web event while it was still active. The above tweet features an image from the now unavailable website. Most notably, players can see Yae Miko, Yoimiya, and Childe's icons.

It is vital to mention that HoYoverse's accidental leak hasn't revealed specific banner details just yet. It simply highlights the three 5-star characters who will be having a rerun in this update.

The old leaks stated that Nahida and Yoimiya will be on the first banner of Genshin Impact 3.2, while Yae Miko and Childe will be on the second one. Similarly, that would mean that the weapon banner order is:

A Thousand Floating Dreams + Thundering Pulse Kagura's Verity + Polar Star

Some old rumors also stated that Layla would be on the first banner; however, other leaks claimed the opposite.

Some people also speculate that it will be Nahida and Childe on the first banner, and then Yoimiya and Yae Miko on the second one. It's worth reiterating that it's still too early to tell what the actual banner order is.

Travelers will have to wait until the Genshin Impact 3.2 livestream happens to get the full details on the banner order. At the very least, they will come to know which 5-star characters they can expect to see in the next update.

Genshin Impact 3.2 livestream date

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

It's announcement time! The special program for

>>>



Join for details on V3.2. It will also "drop" some redemption codes and more! Dear Travelers,It's announcement time! The special program for #GenshinImpact 's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 10/23 at 08:00 AM (UTC-4)!>>> twitch.tv/genshinimpacto… Join for details on V3.2. It will also "drop" some redemption codes and more! Dear Travelers,It's announcement time! The special program for #GenshinImpact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 10/23 at 08:00 AM (UTC-4)!>>>twitch.tv/genshinimpacto…Join for details on V3.2. It will also "drop" some redemption codes and more! https://t.co/UEVAlRhMwK

HoYoverse officially revealed that the next Special Program will air at 8:00 am (UTC-4) on October 23, 2022. Travelers won't have to wait long to get the full details on what to expect in the upcoming Version Update. It's also important to note that players will get three Redeem Codes that will give them 300 Primogems in total on that day.

Knowing what is officially revealed will hopefully put all these 3.2 banner rumors to rest. Remember, the Special Program will air on Twitch at the aforementioned time, and then air on YouTube four hours later. People who are too busy to be up at that time should know that the YouTube broadcast will stay available long after it concludes.

Not everybody is going to know what 8:00 AM (UTC-4) is in their respective timezones. This countdown should help make things clear for the reader on when the next livestream will air. If it says "Time until the Special Program," then the content reveal hasn't begun yet.

Otherwise, it has already started. That livestream will reveal a bunch of new content in Genshin Impact 3.2, including the aforementioned 5-star banners. Whether or not they will be worth spending Primogems on will be up to players.

