Genshin Impact 3.2 patch: Layla’s Ascension Materials and release date

Layla is confirmed to appear in the second half of Genshin Impact 3.2. Thus, Travelers have ample time to farm her Ascension and Talent Level-Up Materials beforehand. This guide should make things like what these items are and how to get them quite clear, although it is worth mentioning that the information offered here comes from the latest leaks. That means some of the content in this article is subject to change.

Though one of her Talent Materials is currently unnamed in recent leaks, these types of leaked information tend to be more accurate than not. This is why it's worth checking out what her Ascension Materials are down below.

All Layla Ascension Materials in Genshin Impact 3.2

Layla (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a complete list of all the Ascension Materials you need to get Layla to Level 90 in Genshin Impact 3.2:

1x Shivada Jade Sliver

9x Shivada Jade Fragments

9x Shivada Jade Chunks

6x Shivada Jade Gemstones

46x Perpetual Caliber

168x Nilotpala Lotus

18x Divining Scrolls

30x Sealed Scrolls

36x Forbidden Curse Scrolls

420,000 Mora

Aeonblight Darke drops all the Shivada Jade materials as well as the Perpetual Caliber. Simply farming that boss should get Travelers half of Layla's Ascension Materials.

All 168 Nilotpala Lotuses can be found throughout Sumeru. Unfortunately, no vendor currently sells them. Similarly, this item is unobtainable via gardening in the Serenitea Pot.

Samachurls drop the Scroll items. Considering that these enemies are scattered all over Teyvat, most Travelers should be able to find them easily.

All Talent Level-Up Materials in Genshin Impact 3.2

Most of her Talent Level-Up Materials are farmable in Version 3.1 (Image via HoYoverse)

Curious players planning to pre-farm Layla's Talent Level-Up Materials will need the following items to max out all three Talents:

9x Teachings of Ingenuity

63x Guides to Ingenuity

114x Philosophies of Ingenuity

18x Divining Scrolls

66x Sealed Scrolls

93x Forbidden Curse Scrolls

18x ? (this one is unnamed in the leaks and comes from the new weekly boss in 3.2)

3x Crowns of Insight

4,957,500 Mora

Travelers can farm the Ingenuity Books through the Steeple of Ignorance. However, that Domain only has these materials on Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday. Gamers can still craft the higher-rarity books on other days, provided they have enough resources.

The Scroll items were discussed in the previous section. Essentially, Travelers just need to defeat loads of Samachurls to get them. "The ?" material listed here comes from the Scaramouche boss battle that will be released in Genshin Impact 3.2.

You will get one Crown of Insight from the main event of each Version Update. On a related note, Mora is available through a myriad of different methods, most notably Blossoms of Wealth.

Potential release date

Layla was shown to be in the second phase (Image via HoYoverse)

The Genshin Impact 3.2 livestream confirmed that Layla would appear on Yae Miko and Childe's banners. Both Event Wishes are known to be released in the second half of Genshin Impact 3.2; however, no specified date has been offered by the developers yet.

The previous Version Update's first phase lasted 16 days. That means if Nahida and Yoimiya's banners begin on November 2, 2022, then Yae Miko and Childe's Event Wishes should begin around November 18, 2022, if this banner phase follows the precedence set by Version 3.1.

Poll : Do you think Layla will be a good character to use? Yes No 0 votes