Genshin Impact 3.2 patch: Layla’s Ascension Materials and release date

Layla is confirmed to appear in the second half of Genshin Impact 3.2. Thus, Travelers have ample time to farm her Ascension and Talent Level-Up Materials beforehand. This guide should make things like what these items are and how to get them quite clear, although it is worth mentioning that the information offered here comes from the latest leaks. That means some of the content in this article is subject to change.
Though one of her Talent Materials is currently unnamed in recent leaks, these types of leaked information tend to be more accurate than not. This is why it's worth checking out what her Ascension Materials are down below.
All Layla Ascension Materials in Genshin Impact 3.2
Here is a complete list of all the Ascension Materials you need to get Layla to Level 90 in Genshin Impact 3.2:
- 1x Shivada Jade Sliver
- 9x Shivada Jade Fragments
- 9x Shivada Jade Chunks
- 6x Shivada Jade Gemstones
- 46x Perpetual Caliber
- 168x Nilotpala Lotus
- 18x Divining Scrolls
- 30x Sealed Scrolls
- 36x Forbidden Curse Scrolls
- 420,000 Mora
Aeonblight Darke drops all the Shivada Jade materials as well as the Perpetual Caliber. Simply farming that boss should get Travelers half of Layla's Ascension Materials.
All 168 Nilotpala Lotuses can be found throughout Sumeru. Unfortunately, no vendor currently sells them. Similarly, this item is unobtainable via gardening in the Serenitea Pot.
Samachurls drop the Scroll items. Considering that these enemies are scattered all over Teyvat, most Travelers should be able to find them easily.
All Talent Level-Up Materials in Genshin Impact 3.2
Curious players planning to pre-farm Layla's Talent Level-Up Materials will need the following items to max out all three Talents:
- 9x Teachings of Ingenuity
- 63x Guides to Ingenuity
- 114x Philosophies of Ingenuity
- 18x Divining Scrolls
- 66x Sealed Scrolls
- 93x Forbidden Curse Scrolls
- 18x ? (this one is unnamed in the leaks and comes from the new weekly boss in 3.2)
- 3x Crowns of Insight
- 4,957,500 Mora
Travelers can farm the Ingenuity Books through the Steeple of Ignorance. However, that Domain only has these materials on Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday. Gamers can still craft the higher-rarity books on other days, provided they have enough resources.
The Scroll items were discussed in the previous section. Essentially, Travelers just need to defeat loads of Samachurls to get them. "The ?" material listed here comes from the Scaramouche boss battle that will be released in Genshin Impact 3.2.
You will get one Crown of Insight from the main event of each Version Update. On a related note, Mora is available through a myriad of different methods, most notably Blossoms of Wealth.
Potential release date
The Genshin Impact 3.2 livestream confirmed that Layla would appear on Yae Miko and Childe's banners. Both Event Wishes are known to be released in the second half of Genshin Impact 3.2; however, no specified date has been offered by the developers yet.
The previous Version Update's first phase lasted 16 days. That means if Nahida and Yoimiya's banners begin on November 2, 2022, then Yae Miko and Childe's Event Wishes should begin around November 18, 2022, if this banner phase follows the precedence set by Version 3.1.
