Layla and Nahida's voice actors in Genshin Impact: English and Japanese VA details

With the recent 3.2 Special Program, Genshin Impact fans have more information about the new characters. Among other things, the livestream also shared details about the voice actors of Nahida and Layla.

Nahida and Layla are new playable characters scheduled to debut in the upcoming patch 3.2 update. During the Special Program, more official artwork was shared which included the English and Japanese voice actors of the new Sumeru characters.

All of these voice artists have voiced many popular characters within the anime and video game industry.

Genshin Impact 3.2 Special Program reveals Nahida and Layla's voice-actors

Genshin Impact 3.2 Special Program shared new artwork for Nahida and Layla. Some of these artworks also included the names of the voice actors for the new Sumeru characters.

Nahida's voice actors in Genshin Impact

Here are the voice actors for Nahida in different languages:

English VA - Kimberley Anne Campbell

Japanese VA - Yukari Tamura

Kimberley Anne Campbell is a budding American voice actor in the industry. She may not have voiced a lot of characters, but the ones she has have grown large fan bases around them. Here are some of her most famous works:

Hayase Nagatoro - Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro

Frederica Rosenfort - 86

Takebayashi - The Quintessential Quintuplets

Jemima -The Promised Neverland

Japanese VA of Nahida, Yukari Tamura is a famous J-pop singer and has been in the industry for around 25 years. She is also the voice behind QiQi in Genshin Impact and Theresa Apocalypse in Honkai Impact 3rd. Here are some of her most recent works:

Zesshi Zetsumei - Overlord II

TenTen - Boruto: Naruto Next Generations

Suzuha Amane - Steins;Gate

Mine - Akame ga Kill!

Jibril - No Game No Life

Voice actors of Layla in Genshin Impact

Layla is a new 4-star character from Sumeru, who will debut in the second half of the Genshin Impact 3.2 update. The sleepwalking akademiya is voiced by Ashely Biski (English) and Miyu Tomita (Japanese).

Ashely Biski is an American voice actress who has made her share of contributions to the industry. Some of her most recent works include:

Juliett - The Nutty Boy (Netflix)

Amy - Project Gemini

Meanwhile, Miyu Tomita has been in the voice-acting industry for seven years now and has voiced in many famous animes. Some of her fan-favorite works are as follows:

Riko - Made in Abyss

Miko Iino - Kaguya-sama: Love Is War franchise

Ebisu - Dorohedoro games

She has also voiced many characters in video games, including Shez (female) in the Fire Emblem Warriors franchise, and Kafka in Arknights.

The 3.2 livestreams have already showcased the abilities of these Sumeru characters. Players also got to hear the English voice actors of both Nahida and Layla in the character trailers. There is no doubt that players will be eagerly waiting to obtain them. So, it is advised that they start pre-farming in Genshin Impact while they still have time.

