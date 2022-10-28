Genshin Impact Kalpalata Lotus locations: Easiest farming guide for Nahida's ascension

Kalpalata Lotus is one of the ascension materials for Nahida in Genshin Impact. This specific item is a local specialty that can only be found in Sumeru. In the current version, players can find 66 Kalpalata Lotus on the map that will refresh every 2 days and 5 from an NPC shop that will restock every 3 days.

Finding these flowers in the open world is an easy task because most of them are near teleport waypoints. However, since all of them are near cliffs, players need to be careful, or they will fall to their demise. This article will include the easiest routes for Genshin Impact players to farm Kalpalata Lotus in Sumeru.

Genshin Impact: Farming routes for Nahida's ascension material Kalpalata Lotus

The first route to farm Kalpalata Lotus (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players can start farming for Kalpalata Lotus from Mawtiyima Forest in Sumeru. Teleport to the waypoint near Electro Regisvine and head northwest until they find Kalpalata Lotus near the cliffs.

Then, teleport to the waypoint south of Mawtiyima Forest and head to the mountain for the last flower. Since there is only one at the top, players can decide if they want to get it or skip to the next route. A total of 7 Kalpalata Lotus can be obtained from this route.

The second route to farm Kalpalata Lotus (Image via HoYoverse)

The second route starts in Gandharva Ville. Teleport to the Statue of the Seven and head south to the cliffs. All 6 Kalpalata Lotuses here are near each other, and players might find it easier if they have Tighnari on the team. His passive skill will mark Sumeru's local specialty on the mini-map.

The third route to farm Kalpatala Lotus (Image via HoYoverse)

The third route is near Vimara Village. Teleport to the waypoint near the village and head southeast until they see 8 Kalpalata Lotus on the cliffside.

The fourth route to farm Kalpalata Lotus (Image via HoYoverse)

Once Genshin Impact players collect all the flowers from their previous location, head to Devantaka Mountain and find the 6 Kalpalata Lotus in the area. Beware of the Rishboland Tigers, as there are quite a lot of them here.

The fifth route to farm Kalpalata Lotus (Image via HoYoverse)

The next route is in Apam Woods. Genshin Impact players can find 7 of the local specialty here. Although the Lotuses here are near each other, they are separated on different leaves, so Travelers need to look out for them.

The sixth route to farm Kalpalata Lotus (Image via Hoyoverse)

The sixth route here has the most Kalpata Lotus for players. Teleport to a waypoint further south from Yasna Monument and head north to find the flowers on the cliff. Then, glide north again until they see another batch of Kalpalata Lotus.

The seventh route to farm Kalpalata Lotus (Image via HoYoverse)

Yazadaha Pool is another location that has lots of Kalpalata Lotus. Teleport to a waypoint west of Sumeru City, and Genshin Impact players will find the said flowers in the southwest. Then, teleport to the Statue of the Seven and head west to find the remaining Kalpalata Lotus.

The eighth route to farm Kalpalata Lotus (Image via HoYoverse)

The final route is north of Old Vanarana, where players glide east from the teleport waypoint. Then, go to another waypoint and head northeast for the remaining flowers.

Buy local specialty from an Aranara (Image via HoYoverse)

The last method to get Kalpalata Lotus is by buying them from Aranara NPC in the dream state of Vanarana. Genshin Impact players can buy 5 of them at a time, and the shop will restock the flowers every 3 days.

By following all the routes, Genshin Impact players can obtain 71 Kalpalata Lotus in one run.

