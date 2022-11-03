Fastest Genshin Impact Kalpalata Lotus farming route for Nahida's ascension

Genshin Impact has launched the latest patch 3.2 update globally and new banners are finally here. Players have the opportunity to spend their resin to acquire Nahida from her rate-up banner.

Those who are fortunate to acquire Nahida from her banners should start farming her ascension materials. Players should prioritize farming Kalpalata Lotus from the Sumeru rainforest area. Nahida will need 168 Kalpalata Lotus to ascend to level 90.

Players can refer to interactive maps or video guides to follow efficient farming routes to collect these local specialties. Given below is the fastest farming route for Kalpalata Lotus for Nahida's ascension in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 3.2: Fastest farming route for Kalpalata Lotus for Nahida

Kalpalata Lotus is one of the local specialties found all across Sumeru's rainforest area in Genshin Impact. As the name suggests, their appearance is pretty similar to lotuses. These flowers can be harvested from vines growing on cliff sides. Apart from Dori, Nahida is the newest addition that will need Kalpalata Lotus for her ascension.

Nahida finally debuted in the Phase I event-wish banners of the patch 3.2 update. Players who manage to acquire her will need to farm 168 Kalpalata Lotus for her ascension.

Players will need to climb to higher locations in Sumeru's rainforest to obtain it. The tweet above shows some efficient farming routes to follow Kalpalata Lotus in the following areas:

Apam Woods

Deventaka Fields

Gandharva Village

Mawtiyama Forest

Vanarana

Vimara Village

Vissudha Fields

Yasna Monument

The picture guide in the tweet above will make it easier for players to locate the flowers and harvest them.

Following these guides will help players harvest around 62 Kalpalata Lotus, leaving a few located individually across Sumeru. However, following these routes is the fastest way to collect tons of local specialties for Nahida's ascension. Once harvested, it will take the Kalpalata Lotus 48 hours to respawn.

Hence, players will have to repeat the farming route until they have collected enough to max out Nahida's ascension. Another alternative could be visiting your friend's world in a co-op session if players want to collect them all in a single day.

The tweet above also shares the location of an Aranara that sells Kalpalata Lotus in Genshin Impact. Players can buy 5 Kalpalata Lotus for 5000 Mora from the NPC Aranara.

COLLECT ALL 84 KALPALATA LOTUS

Players can collect a total of 84 Kalpalata Lotus in Genshin Impact. A few of the spawn locations of these lotus flowers are hard to reach or pretty far away and are not included in many guides. Those who want to get through the trouble of collecting all 84 flowers can watch the YouTube video above by takagg, which shows all the spawn locations using an efficient and fast farming route.

INTERACTIVE MAP

Genshin Impact players can refer to the interactive map above to farm the lotus flowers for Nahida, which marks all spawn locations of Kalpalata Lotus.

Although these local specialties take priority for Nahida's ascension, do not forget to farm other materials. Nahida's rate-up banner will be available on Genshin Impact 3.2 for the next 16 days.

