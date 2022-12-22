Every upcoming Genshin Impact banner in version 3.3 and 3.4: Leaks and official dates

The upcoming couple of months in Genshin Impact is going to put forth countless options for players that are looking to get both older and new characters. With regions, events, and a lot more plans over the next few versions, HoYoverse has managed to keep its player base on the edge with its announcements and reveals.

However, when the community can't bear to wait for official reveals, they tend to look for leaks that have been considered to be reliable sources on the internet. While the second phase of Genshin Impact 3.3 banners have been confirmed to be Raiden Shogun and Arataki Itto, players wonder what the game has in store in months to come.

Thankfully, there is detailed information regarding that as well.

Disclaimer: This article is based on Genshin Impact leaks, and the final release may not be the same. Readers should take everything mentioned in this article with a grain of salt.

Yelan and Hu Tao, among other characters leaked for upcoming versions of Genshin Impact

1) v3.3 (December 27, 2022)

With just a few days remaining until the second phase of 3.3 arrives, players have a brief period to stock up on enough Primogems. After the phase begins, Raiden Shogun and Kamisato Ayato will be featured in two separate banners alongside their weapons, Engulfing Lightning and Haran Geppaku Futsu.

As announced by HoYoverse, each phase from 3.3 is scheduled to continue for 21 days. Hence, players can expect phase two of the ongoing version to end next year on January 18, alongside the start of 3.4.

2) v3.4 (January 18, 2023)

HoYoverse is all set to kick off the new year with a rather huge update. Players can expect to get a new region, a flagship event, new characters, a couple of reruns, and a lot more. However, this article will list the characters that have been leaked by reputed sources.

In the first phase of v3.4, HoYoverse will start with two new characters in one banner, including Al Haitham and Yaoyao. The former has made numerous appearances in Sumeru's storyline and can be expected to be a five-star character. On the other hand, Yao Yao will be another Dendro character, who will be a four-star.

SYP 💎🙌 Please tag 3.3 𝕤𝕡𝕠𝕚𝕝𝕖𝕣𝕤. @SaveYourPrimos [Reliable] Images courtesy of Yukizero, which aligns with what we know.



3.4 First Half - Alhaitham + Xiao + Yaoyao

3.4 Second Half - Hu Tao + Yelan [Reliable] Images courtesy of Yukizero, which aligns with what we know.3.4 First Half - Alhaitham + Xiao + Yaoyao3.4 Second Half - Hu Tao + Yelan https://t.co/bbzn4SmYYH

Due to the next update having the Lantern Rite event in its roadmap, the version will naturally get a lot of Liyue characters. Hence, Xiao is the second character alongside Al Haitham in the first phase of the update. In the second phase, the leaks suggest that Yelan will be getting a rerun for the first time since 2.7, alongside Hu Tao.

The latter is a welcoming sight for players who have been waiting for the Pyro Polearm character, as she hasn't been in a featured banner since November 2021. So, it has been roughly 400 days since HoYoverse finally decided to bring her back again with Liyue's festival.

Hu Tao as shown in her teaser (Image via Genshin Impact)

The first phase with Al Haitham, Xiao, and Yaoyao is scheduled to arrive on January 18, and the second phase with Yelan and Hu Tao is scheduled to arrive on February 8.

Poll : 0 votes