Top 5 materials to farm for Sayu before Genshin Impact re-releases her in Hu Tao banner

The Genshin Impact 2.2 update's second half is approaching, and people are already gathering as many resources as possible for upcoming characters. With Thoma already being announced by MiHoYo ahead of the update, rumors are going around in the community that one of the 4-star characters will be an Anemo Claymore user, Sayu.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



doesn't know what's worse... Being mistaken for a tanuki or not being able to take a nap.



youtu.be/PXp8qKZeHeY



#GenshinImpact Character Demo - "Sayu: Yoohoo Art, Mujina Escape" | Genshin Impact #Sayu doesn't know what's worse... Being mistaken for a tanuki or not being able to take a nap. Character Demo - "Sayu: Yoohoo Art, Mujina Escape" | Genshin Impact#Sayu doesn't know what's worse... Being mistaken for a tanuki or not being able to take a nap.youtu.be/PXp8qKZeHeY#GenshinImpact

Sayu has already been released previously as a 4-star character in Genshin Impact. That means she will be getting featured for a second time on the rate-up banner.

While bringing a lot to the table, Sayu can heal allies, act as a tank and a DPS depending on her builds. Players will be looking to keep materials ready, as this is an ideal chance to gain her constellations.

Items to farm for Sayu in Genshin Impact 2.2

1) Crystal Marrow

Crystal Marrow location in Genshin Impact's Inazuma (Image via Teyvat Interactive map)

Crystal Marrow can be found spawning on Yashiori Island and Tatarasuna. Users will need approximately 160 Marrows to ascend Sayu to phase 6 entirely. The Marrows will take a couple of days to respawn throughout the map, so now will be a great time to start collecting them.

2) Talent books: Light

Philosophies of Light talent level-up material (Image via Genshin Impact)

Much like other Inazuma characters in Genshin Impact, Sayu also requires the "Light" talent-up scrolls. The talent material can be found within the Violet Court domain located between Narukami Island and Tatarasuna.

Gamers can farm this specific material on Wednesdays and Saturdays and look to save up resins to get enough Light scrolls in time.

3) Gilded Scale

Gilded Scale is dropped by Azdaha (Image via Genshin Impact)

Another required material for Sayu, the Gilded Scale, is required for each talent level from 6 to 10. Players are expected to use at least six Gilded Scales, with two each on 9 and 10.

Everyone will need to be thorough as this material will only drop once from Azdaha each week. If the dragon drops another item such as Dragon Lord's Crown, it can be converted to a Gilded Scale with the help of Dream Solvent in Alchemy Table.

4) Marionette Core

Maguu Kenki (Image via Genshin Impact)

Marionette Cores is yet another material needed to ascend Sayu in Genshin Impact. Players need to farm the field boss, Maguu Kenki, located on Yashiori Island, in exchange for 40 resins.

Sayu will need a total of 46 Marionette Cores to ascend to level 90 fully.

5) Nectars from Whopperflowers

Whopperflower locations (Image via Teyvat Interactive map)

Whopperflowers are hostile plants that can be found all across the map of Teyvat. Defeating them will drop shimmering and energy nectar. All of these materials will be required for both Sayu's talents and ascension.

In total, Genshin Impact players will need 16 normal nectars, 30 shimmerings, and 36 energy nectars to ascend Sayu at max.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer