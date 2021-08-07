Genshin Impact reveals Sayu's voice actors

Genshin Impact 2.0 saw the reveal of three brand new playable characters. The first half of the 2.0 update saw the release of the cryo 5-star sword wielder Kamisato Ayaka. The second half of this update will see two new characters, including the 5-star pyro archer Yoimiya and the 4-star anemo claymore user named Sayu.

Voice Artist Announcement



"Wha—? I've been found? Nooo...I haven't slept enough yet today, waaaah!"

Travelers, let's listen to the voice of "Mujina Ninja" #Sayu



Voice Artist

EN VA: Lilypichu (Lily Ki)

JP VA: SUZAKI Aya



Listen Here:https://t.co/049fKBx6qs#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/hlYUMwu2Qc — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) August 7, 2021

A major portion of the Genshin Impact community follows "Seiyuu" and the voice acting industry, where many artists work on an individual's favorite anime, or a video game. Due to this, there is a lot of hype that surrounds the reveal of a voice actor for a newly released character.

Voice actors and details on Sayu in Genshin Impact

1) Background

Specializing in ninjutsu, Sayu comes from the Shiyuumatsu-Ban as a resident ninja in the land of the Samurai. She hasn't grown in height for a long time. She feels like time has stopped for her with herself trapped inside a dream.

Sayu from Genshin Impact (Image via Mihoyo)

Sayu believes the secret to replenishing one's energy lies in sleeping as much as possible. This principle led her into mastering her ninjutsu which includes Fleeing, Hiding and Transforming into different objects. While other people may deem her habit of sleeping as "Laziness," this helps her focus on her work even more.

2) Sayu's Weapon and Vision in Genshin Impact

Sayu might appear to have a timid personality, but she possesses the power to wield a claymore, which is the heaviest weapon type in the game. She holds the anemo vision and is a 4-star character in Genshin Impact.

Sayu uses her Elemental Skill, Yoohoo Art: Fuuiin Dash, to roll and inflict damage to enemies while absorbing and releasing elemental damage. Her Elemental Burst, Yoohoo Art: Mujina Flurry, deals anemo damage to enemies while healing her teammates at the same time.

Sayu wielding a claymore (Image via Dimbreath)

This makes her the second claymore wielder in the game after Noelle that will heal their respective party members.

3) Voice Actor for EN

With every new character, most of the community also looks forward to the voice actors as they will carry the charisma, personality and overall soul of the character inside the game.

Sayu's English voice actor in Genshin Impact is announced to be Lily Ki, also known by her online alias, Lilypichu. She's an American internet personality, musician and voice actress. She is also a member of the social entertainment group of content creators known as OfflineTV.

Congratulations to @LilyPichu for being the VA for Sayu in Genshin Impact! When I saw the announcement I was so happy for you!! 😊💗

Can't wait to hear your cute voice in the game! 💗 pic.twitter.com/3Ql12CloQY — 茶浣熊 🍵 (@Tanukii_don) August 1, 2021

4) Voice Actor for JP

Sayu's Japanese voice actor is announced to be Suzaki Aya, a very well-known personality in the JP Seiyuu industry. She's a narrator affiliated with I'm Enterprise and also a singer for the famous anime Tamako Market.

Suzaki Aya, Voice Actress of Sayu (Image via Twitter)

Many anime fans all over the world will be looking forward to her work in Genshin Impact as Sayu.

Edited by Gautham Balaji