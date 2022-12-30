Genshin Impact leaks reveal Yelan and Hu Tao rerun version and more

Genshin Impact leakers have provided valuable information regarding the banners that will be featured alongside update 3.4. It seems that Hu Tao and Yelan, two of the best and most highly anticipated units, are getting reruns along with the same update.

This news has been confirmed by some trusted leakers who have successfully predicted previous banners. This makes sense considering update 3.4 will feature the Lantern Rite festival to commemorate Chinese New Year.

SYP 💎🙌 Please tag 3.3 𝕤𝕡𝕠𝕚𝕝𝕖𝕣𝕤. @SaveYourPrimos [Reliable] Image of Yukizero. Once again, this aligns with what we know.



3.4 First Half - Alhaitham + ?

3.4 Second Half - Hu Tao + Yelan



However, these are leaks. Fans should always take them with a grain of salt. The banners will be confirmed alongside the livestream for version 3.4, which will take place in the first week of January 2023.

Full details regarding the leaks for Hu Tao and Yelan banners in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact leakers have recently confirmed that Hu Tao and Yelan will be returning to the game in the second half of version update 3.4. If everything stays according to the current schedule, their banners will be available around February 8, 2023.

Undoubtedly, this banner will become one of the greatest of all time. Hu Tao and Yelan are not just good, but they are game-breaking.

Hu Tao is the premier pyro DPS in Genshin Impact and one of the best single-target damage dealers. Yelan, on the other hand, is a support who can deal immense damage through her burst ability.

Apart from that, Yelan becomes a DPS if players end up pulling for her Constellation 6. The community often terms Yelan as the best unit to invest in, as her Constellation 6 is considered the strongest in the game.

Once Yelan reaches that stage, she can quickly melt down any enemy. She stops caring about shields in places like the Spiral Abyss Floor 12. Hence, Yelan is a unit that no player will regret pulling.

However, it is not just the characters. Pairing Yelan and Hu Tao together will create the greatest weapon banner of all time in Genshin Impact. Usually, their signature weapons get the same when a character gets a featured banner.

Hu Tao's Staff of Homa and Yelan's Aqua Simulacra are two of the greatest weapons ever created within Genshin Impact. Staff of Homa is a polearm that can make almost any character wielding it a DPS.

Aqua Simulacra is a bow that works on almost anyone, and that character starts dealing insane damage. Usually, it is not at all recommended for players to pull on the weapon banner.

However, in the second half of version update 3.4, it is recommended that players invest in the weapon banner as an opportunity like this may never arrive in the future. Whether it is a new player or a veteran, missing out on either of these characters or weapons would be a mistake.

Given that this is leaked information, Genshin Impact players should wait for confirmation on the banners. However, considering it was provided by Yukizero and later confirmed by Save Your Primos, the chances of this leak being false are pretty minimal.

