List of upcoming Genshin Impact characters expected in Sumeru patches

Genshin Impact leakers have recently revealed quite a few characters that are expected to be released during the game's Sumeru patches. Basically, this list will cover every character that's set to arrive before the official release of the Fontaine region.

As such, all of the new characters that are expected to come out and the ones that have been confirmed for release in the upcoming patches have been listed in this article. Unfortunately, besides their general designs, there's very little information about most of the leaked characters available to the community.

It should be noted that fans must take everything mentioned in this article, especially the unconfirmed leaked characters, with a grain of salt.

Everything we currently know about upcoming Genshin Impact characters expected to be released alongside Sumeru patches

1) Alhaitham

Alhaitham (Image via HoYoverse)

Alhaitham is a prominent character who has already been confirmed to be released in 3.4 by HoYoverse. Nevertheless, his kit and abilities in Genshin Impact are still unknown.

As per leaks, he shares similarities with Keqing in his kit, except for the fact that all of his attacks will involve Dendro, which has already led to quite a few unhappy fans within the community. The full extent of Alhaitham's kit will be showcased during the update 3.4 livestream that is scheduled to take place somewhere around the first week of January.

2) Yaoyao

Yaoyao (Image via HoYoverse)

Yaoyao is the second unit that has been confirmed by HoYoverse to come out in 3.4. Hailing from Liyue, she will be a 4-star Dendro polearm user and features support capabilities in her kit.

Unfortunately, nothing else is known regarding her gameplay or other aspects since it hasn't been revealed by HoYoverse yet. Nevertheless, just like Alhaitham, Yaoyao will receive a full demonstration in the January livestream event.

3) Dehya

Dehya (Image via HoYoverse)

Dehya is a unit who's rumored to be released in Genshin Impact's update 3.5. She's the Pyro Eremite from Sumeru whom players may have encountered while playing the Archon Quests.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding her release and gameplay, she has already garnered a significant fan following. She's rumored to be a Claymore user with abilities that scale based off of her defense. Expected to be a support character, her abilities will likely revolve around the Burgeon reaction.

4) Mika

Mika (Image via HoYoverse)

Mika is a Cryo 4-star unit who's also expected to arrive in update 3.5 of Genshin Impact. He is a resident of the Mondstadt region and part of The Knights of Favonius order.

Leakers predict that Mika will be paired alongside Eula, who's expected to get a rerun in update 3.5. Unfortunately, nothing else is known about Mika at this point in time.

5) Baizhu

Baizhu (Image via HoYoverse)

This particular character has been highly requested by the community ever since he made his first appearance in Liyue's Archon Quest. Unfortunately, the Dendro element did not exist in the game back then, which is why Baizhu never became playable.

As Dendro is running in full flow right now, leaks have begun to surface, hinting at his potential release. It seems that Baizhu might be released somewhere around update 3.6 or 3.7 in Genshin Impact. Although this hasn't been officially confirmed yet, he's rumored to be a Catalyst user and a healer.

6) Kaveh

Kaveh (Image via HoYoverse)

Kaveh is a unit that Genshin Impact players might have encountered in the 3.2 update's Archon Quest. His brief appearance involved him being seen arguing with Alhaitham.

Kaveh is rumored to be a Dendro Claymore user and is expected to arrive in the 3.7 update. He was initially rumored to be a 5-star, but leakers now claim that he will be a 4-star character.

