Genshin Impact Itto build guide: Best artifacts, weapons, and stats for all players

Arataki Itto has returned for his second rerun with the latest Genshin Impact 3.3 update. The Crimson Oni will continue to prove himself to be one of the best 5-star Geo DPS units on the current roster.

Itto is a Claymore user and can deal massive amounts of damage using his abilities. All of them are DEF-scaled and players have to build tons of DEF stats on him to take advantage of what he has to offer. His rerun banner allows them to obtain him from his rate-up banner or get their hands on multiple copies to unlock his constellation.

This article will outline the best guide for Arataki Itto for players who want to build him post the Genshin Impact 3.3 update.

Best items to max out Arataki Itto's potential in Genshin Impact 3.3 update

Arataki Itto is a unique 5-star character who joined the Geo element family in December 2021. He is a Claymore user and all of the damage multipliers in his kit are based on his max DEF.

With a decent particle generation and an energy cost of 70, Genshin Impact players should have at least 130-140% energy built into them. They are recommended to look for the following stats when farming artifacts for him:

DEF%

Geo DMG Bonus

Crit Rate

Crit DMG

ER%

Flat DEF

There are three artifact sets that they can use on Arataki Itto for the 4-piece or 2-piece set of bonus effects. Here are the ones that players should farm for him:

Husk of the Opulent Dreams

Retracing Bolide

Archaic Petra (especially 2-piece set bonus)

Farm these artifacts for Arataki Itto (Image via Genshin Impact)

The 4-piece set of bonus of Husk of the Opulent Dreams is the best and is tailor-made for Arataki Itto. Its effect gives him everything he wants: DEF and Geo damage buffs that keep building up as he spends more time dealing damage to enemies on the field.

Retracing Bolide is another viable option for Arataki Itto. The 4-piece set of bonus provides a massive 40% damage increase on his Normal and Charged attacks. However, the passive can only be activated when he is protected by a shield, making it necessary to have a shield generator (Zhongli, Thoma, Layla, and many more) in the team.

Players can also build Arataki Itto with two different artifact sets for their 2-piece set of bonus. When building him with these, Archaic Petra can be quite useful to him with the additional Geo DMG bonus from the set of bonus effects.

Best Claymore weapons to equip on Arataki Itto in Genshin Impact 3.3 update

Best weapons to use for Arataki Itto's build (Image via Genshin Impact)

There are multiple Claymore weapons that Arataki Itto can equip in the latest version 3.3 update. Here are all the ones that are suitable for him:

Redhorn Stonethresher

Serpent Spine

Whiteblind

Skyward Pride

Wolf's Gravestone

The Redhorn Stonethresher is Arataki Itto's signature weapon, which makes it the best choice for him. This is a limited-time offering that only appears on the weapon banner with Itto. This Claymore has an amazing passive with massive 88% Crit DMG secondary stats, making it easy to build the character in Genshin Impact.

The Serpent Spine is a great alternative for low spenders and Whiteblind is a F2P alternative. While the first is a Crit-based Claymore with a passive that increases damage, the second is a DEF-based weapon with a passive that will further increase Itto's damage as players gain more stacks.

Lastly, Genshin Impact players can also use the Skyward Pride to provide a decent amount of attack and take care of Itto's energy problem. Additionally, the Wolf's Gravestone is usuable only if they do not have any of the abovementioned weapons.

Both of these can be obtained from the Standard Wish banner, so there is a chance that players might have one of these lying around in the inventory in Genshin Impact.

