Genshin Impact 3.3 Raiden Shogun release date and Ayato rerun countdown

Genshin Impact update 3.3 is currently ongoing in full flow within the game. However, only the first half of the banner is available now and players need to wait a little longer for the second half.

The second half of the update is set to bring Raiden Shogun and Kamisato Ayato back into the game. Hence, the release date and the rerun countdown for Raiden Shogun and Ayato's banners have been provided in detail in this article.

Raiden Shogun and Ayato are two of the best units in the game and several players will be waiting for their rerun. However, these characters will arrive right before Lantern Rite 2023, so free-to-players will have some tough decisions to make.

Full details regarding Raiden Shogun and Ayato's banner in Genshin Impact update 3.3

Raiden Shogun and Kamisato Ayato are two of the most popular units in Genshin Impact. Hence, when HoYoverse announced their reruns, players got quite excited about them.

However, before moving forward, it is important to provide the release date and countdown timers of the banners. Raiden Shogun and Kamisato Ayato are expected to be released on December 27, 2022.

As it happens, it is the second half of the update, which means that the release timings are not going to be the same for every region. Hence, the timing for every major region is provided below:

Asian servers: UTC+8

UTC+8 European servers: UTC+1

UTC+1 American servers: UTC-5

However, simply looking at those timings might be a bit confusing for players. Hence, the countdowns for each of the major regions have also been provided below:

Thus, it is quite clear that the banners will first be released in Asia, followed by Europe and North America. This has been the case since Genshin Impact was first released in 2020.

In any case, it is now time to provide a brief idea on how good the units are in the game. Raiden Shogun is one of the best units in all of Genshin Impact. At Constellation zero, she is extremely powerful, but at Constellation two, she becomes an absolute monster.

If players want to bring out the full potential of the Electro Archon, getting Constellation 2 is vital. Hence, those with the character can consider dropping their Primogems on her.

While Raiden Shogun is an S-tier unit, Kamisato Ayato is not far behind. He is a powerful Hydro DPS and is the only substitute for Childe in the game. He is also much easier to use than Childe, which makes him more versatile.

Ayato can work with Taser teams, Melt teams, and Freeze teams. All one needs to do is put a four-piece Heart of Depth set on him, and he is ready to go. If players want a weapon, they can always go for the battlepass sword, which enhances his damage potential in Genshin Impact.

However, there is an issue with pulling for Raiden Shogun and Kamisato Ayato. This is because Lantern Rite will arrive within the game right after their banner. As it happens, Lantern Rite is the biggest festival in Genshin Impact, and the banners are filled with top-tier units.

Leaks suggest that Hu Tao, Yelan, and Xiao will return, while AlHaitham will be introduced for the first time in Lantern Rite. Hence, if the reruns become true, then free-to-play players have much to think of before pulling for Raiden Shogun and Ayato.

Poll : 0 votes