Genshin Impact Raiden Shogun banner countdown for Version 3.3 rerun

Travelers already know that the Raiden Shogun has been confirmed to have a rerun banner in Genshin Impact 3.3. The only question is when it will happen, and the following countdowns answer that. Thankfully, it's easy to tell based on past precedence with previous banners.

Wanderer and Itto's banners are known to end at 5:59 pm on December 27, 2022. It's common to see 5:59 pm as an end time, but more importantly, past updates usually have another series of banners beginning at 6 pm.

This means that Genshin Impact players should expect Raiden Shogun's rerun to happen at 6:00 pm on December 27, 2022.

Countdown to Raiden Shogun's rerun banner in Genshin Impact 3.3

It is vital to mention that there are three main servers to consider regarding potential countdowns. After all, 6 pm on December 27, 2022, will differ from one region to another. Here are the timezones to consider:

Asian servers: UTC+8

UTC+8 European servers: UTC+1

UTC+1 American servers: UTC-5

The above countdown highlights when players on the Asian server can expect to get the Raiden Shogun rerun in Genshin Impact 3.3. Unsurprisingly, it's the soonest of the three regions.

European Travelers have to wait a little longer than those on the Asian servers, but not as long as the American playerbase. For reference, there is a seven-hour difference between the resets on the Asian and European servers and just a six-hour difference between the European and American servers.

There is no difference to what appears on the Event Wishes. Every player sees the same featured characters. The only thing that changes is when Travelers can expect the new content to arrive.

Finally, the North American servers will get the Raiden Shogun rerun banner, the latest of the three regions. It is worth noting that all three of these countdowns also apply to Ayato'srerun, since he also has a banner at 6 pm on December 27, 2022.

Hopefully, these three countdowns will help simplify things for the reader. It can be confusing for beginners to know when something new will arrive, especially since some information is tied to specific time zones.

No end date for Raiden Shogun's rerun banner for Genshin Impact 3.3 has been announced by HoYoverse. It's expected to end around mid-January, shortly before Version 3.4 comes out.

Raiden Shogun banner information

This is all that was officially confirmed about Version 3.3's second phase banners (Image via HoYoverse)

HoYoverse has yet to confirm the featured 4-star characters for these rerun banners in Genshin Impact 3.3. Likewise, the weapon banner wasn't fully announced, but players should expect Engulfing Lightning and Haran Geppaku Futsu to be the featured 5-star weapons.

Engulfing Lightning is Raiden Shogun's signature weapon, whereas the same can be said for Haran Geppaku Futsu and Kamisato Ayato. It's unknown what the featured 4-star weapons will be. On a related note, there weren't any credible leaks revealing everything by the time this article was written.

HoYoverse is expected to reveal the full details of these Event Wishes just a few days before December 27, 2022. For reference, they announced the full details of Wanderer and Itto's Event Wishes nearly two days before they were released.

