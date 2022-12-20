5 tips to beat Geo Rifthounds in Genshin Impact 3.3 Spiral Abyss

Genshin Impact recently launched the first lunar phase of the 3.3 Spiral Abyss. Floor 12 brings out a newly updated enemy lineup, making it yet another DPS-check for the players. The last floor spawns some of the toughest and most annoying enemies to deal with.

Fans will need to go against Geo Rifthounds and Rifthound Whelps in the second half of Floor 12. These wolves can teleport short distances to bite players and shields cannot deflect their attacks. Their attacks apply a corrosive effect on and slowly chip away at the character's health.

Since they are particularly tricky to deal with, here are some tips and strategies to take care of the Geo Rifthounds in Genshin Impact 3.3 Spiral Abyss.

Genshin Impact: 5 counters for the new Geo Rifthounds in Floor 12 of 3.3 Spiral Abyss

1) Use Geo to enter Elemental Devour State

Use Geo to reduce their Elemental Resistance (Image via HoYoverse)

Geo Rifthounds are initially immune to their own element, but when hit by their Geo attacks, they build up a meter (appearing as a ring over the creature's head). Once this gauge is full, they will enter the Devourer state in Genshin Impact.

This Devourer state makes them less resistant to elemental attacks but also makes them aggressive. Hence, players can use Geo teams to take care of the Rockfond Rifthounds and Rifthound Whelps in Floor 12-13'S second half.

2) Freeze teams are highly effective

Freeze DPS are optimal against Geo Rifthounds (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact fans who do not have enough characters to form decent Geo rosters can also use Freeze teams against these wolves. When using these, they need to make sure that they do not activate the Elemental Devourer state.

Unless the rifthounds enter the Devourer state, their attacks are fairly simple and they do not move around as much. Additionally, the use of Freeze attacks will also help keep players away from corrosive attacks.

3) Use Anemo characters for crowd control

Best Anemo Groupers in 3.3 Spiral Abyss (Image via HoYoverse)

When using Geo, Freeze, or any other team against the Geo Rifthounds, having an Anemo crowd-controller will make things pretty easy in the Spiral Abyss.

Genshin Impact fans can use Kazuha, Venti, Sucrose, or any other crowd-control character that they have to group all the rifthounds together. Using crowd control will easily allow them to focus their full attacking power at one spot and trigger elemental reactions as well.

4) Healers are a life-saver in this floor

Best healers to use in Spiral Abyss (Image via HoYoverse)

Although players can use dashes or sprints to dodge the Geo Rifthounds' bites to avoid corrosive effects, dodging 12 Rifthounds Whelps altogether is an impossible feat.

As a result, it is advised that Genshin Impact players use a healer unit to increase the survivability of the party. There are many such competent characters on the roster such as:

Bennett

Kokomi

Kuki Shinobu

Jean

Diona

5) AoE abilities are preferred

Some of the best AoE units (Image via HoYoverse)

Floor 12 spawns around 12 Rockfond Rifthound Whelps in the first wave and three Rockfond Rifthounds in the second. Use characters that have a large area-of-effect (AoE) ability to clear the first wave as soon as possible. Some of the recommended characters for this are:

Arataki Itto

Wanderer

Xiao

Kamisato Ayato

Kamisato Ayaka

Raiden Shogun

Overall, as long as Genshin Impact players use some of the tips from this article, they will have no problems dealing with the Geo Rifthounds.

Poll : 0 votes