The new cycle for Genshin Impact 3.3 Spiral Abyss has been reset, and it has proven to be one of the most challenging and restrictive Abyss resets. The first half requires a lot of high DPS characters, while the second half forces you to use niche characters.

Clearing Floor 12 of the Spiral Abyss with a full 36 stars is a dream for many Genshin Impact players. Hence, the following section will dive into some tips on how to clear each chamber on Floor 12.

Things to remember while attempting Genshin Impact 3.3 Spiral Abyss Floor 12

Bringing a team that can provide you with high DPS is enough for the first half or even a Quicken team (Dendro plus Electro reaction). It is part of the current meta in Genshin Impact, as it can help you against the Primal Constructs and Jadeplume Terrorshroom.

As for the second half, you must bring at least one Geo character to deal with Golden Wolflord and a healer to counter corrosion while fighting Rifthounds in the final half of the Abyss.

Genshin Impact 3.3 Spiral Abyss Floor 12-1 (Image via HoYoverse)

1) Chamber 1 - First half

The first half of Floor 12-1 starts with the Perpetual Mechanical Array, known for its wide range of movements among all the Genshin Impact bosses. Wait for it to make its plunge attack, that’s when it will stay in one place for a short time and your cue to unleash all the abilities of your characters.

Once you deplete a certain amount of its HP, it will enter into an invulnerable state and summon four small constructs. You only have to look for the marked one and defeat it. Once you are done with it, the array boss will finally be in its weakened state, with resistance down for a while. That’s when you want to use your strongest attacks to kill it.

2) Chamber 1 - Second half

This half is the easiest out of all the halves on floor 12. A total of four enemies will appear in two waves.

When you start this round, try to beat the Fatui Geochanter before it raises the shield. The other two Eremite mobs will follow you, so you do not have to worry about going after them, and you can beat all three simultaneously.

The second wave summons the Eremite Stone Enchanter, who is the final enemy of this half. He will summon a Stone Drake when he loses more than 30% of his HP, you can ignore it and just focus on the eremite to clear this chamber.

Genshin Impact 3.3 Spiral Abyss Floor 12-2 (Image via HoYoverse)

3) Chamber 2 - First half

The enemies in this half also arrive in two waves. The first wave has three Primal Constructs, which are easy to deal with. If you have enough high AOE DPS, you can kill them before they turn invisible.

However, if they turn invisible, do not worry and keep trying to destroy them, as you will still be able to see the damage numbers on them. You can also deal with its invisibility state by using an Electro and Dendro team simply doing a Quicken reaction.

After defeating them, you now have to beat Eremite Gale Hunter. Like the Stone Enchanter, she will summon Wind Glede when her HP is lower than 70%. You can again ignore her summon and focus on defeating her as soon as possible.

4) Chamber 2 - Second half

It is finally time for the Golden Wolflord, one of the most disliked bosses in Genshin Impact. If your characters’ energies are not full, you can use this time to recharge them while the Wolflord is coming out of the rift.

If you have bow DPS characters like Yoimiya and Ganyu, you can attack while it is flying. if you do not bow DPS, you have to wait for it to get low so you can attack it. Sometimes it stays up for a long time and can waste your precious time, but if you are lucky, it will get down very early, and you can start attacking it. You can also restart if you cannot finish it in time.

When its HP reaches 70% or below, it will raise shield, and summon three Rifthound Skulls. You have to destroy these skulls using Geo attacks, which will destroy Wolflord’s shield and put it in a vulnerable state. This is your chance to unleash all your attacks and defeat it or repeat the process if you cannot defeat it.

Genshin Impact 3.3 Spiral Abyss Floor 12-3 (Image via HoYoverse)

5) Chamber 3 - First half

In this half, you will face the Jadeplume Terrorshroom. You can keep dealing with high DPS while avoiding all its attacks. You can also put it in its enraged state by using Quicken, Spread, and Aggravate reactions which will stun it for a while, and you can defeat it during this time.

6) Chamber 3 - Second half

The final half of this floor is a small army of Rifthounds. Since they follow you, you don’t have to worry about going after each one. All you have to think about is dealing high AOE DPS while keeping your team alive with the party’s healer.

