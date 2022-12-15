Genshin Impact 3.4 banners: Free Yaoyao, Alhaitham, and rerun leaks

Yaoyao, Alhaitham, and Hu Tao have all been rumored to be on a banner for Genshin Impact 3.4. Other characters like Ayaka will also reportedly make an appearance. Yaoyao is even believed to be obtainable for free in the update.

Uncle Lu leaked that Hu Tao would have a rerun in Genshin Impact 3.4. Yaoyao, Alhaitham, and Hu Tao are currently considered the only characters to be "confirmed" for Event Wishes thus far. Every other character, like Ayaka, Shenhe, and Yelan, is part of various rumors that cannot be verified.

More details about the Genshin Impact 3.4 banner leaks

Yaoya and Alhaitham

Both Yaoyao and Alhaitham have leaked gameplay videos on the internet right now. Since the 3.4 beta features them, whereas previous updates never did, it's logical to deduce that they are confirmed to be on a banner in this update.

All previously leaked characters (with as many gameplay details leaked as these two) have been playable in their corresponding updates. The only thing of note is that it is yet to be revealed which phase will feature these characters.

Alhaitham is a 5-star character, whereas Yaoyao is a 4-star character. It's currently unknown if they will be on the same banner.

Free Yaoyao

Mero @merlin_impact in 3.4 we will be able to choose any 4* Liyue character for free including Yaoyao (3rd Lantern Rite) in 3.4 we will be able to choose any 4* Liyue character for free including Yaoyao (3rd Lantern Rite)

Genshin Impact 3.4 will feature the third annual version of the Lantern Rite event. Current leaks point to Travelers being able to pick a 4-star Liyue character for free, which is what happened in the previous Lantern Rite events.

It is important to note that Yaoyao is a 4-star Liyue character, meaning that players can choose her as their freebie. Alternatively, they can select any of these options instead:

Beidou

Chongyun

Ningguang

Xiangling

Xingqiu

Xinyan

Yanfei

Yun Jin

Hu Tao

Hu Tao was leaked to appear in Genshin Impact 3.4. Like with Yaoyao and Alhaitham, it isn't yet known which phase of the update will feature her.

Based on past banners, Staff of Homa should become available on the Epitome Invocation that runs alongside Hu Tao's rerun.

No potential 4-star characters are known to be featured at this time.

Other rerun rumors

Ayaka is rumored to have a rerun in Genshin Impact 3.4. Her event and skin have been leaked for this update. Typically, 5-star characters who get this much attention tend to have a banner in the same update.

Ayaka is also one of the few 5-star characters who haven't been featured in a long time. Other potential candidates for a banner include:

Shenhe (hasn't had an Event Wish since Version 2.4)

Xiao (hasn't had an Event Wish since Version 2.7)

Yelan (hasn't had an Event Wish since Version 2.7)

There is no credible evidence to suggest that any of these characters will have a banner in Genshin Impact 3.4. Travelers will just have to be patient for more leaks to break out regarding other potential reruns.

Such information usually comes out several days before the update, so one can expect more credible rerun leaks to pop up in early January 2023.

