Genshin Impact leaks: 3.5 reruns, Dehya’s return to standard banner, and more

Genshin Impact 3.5 has seen many leaks, although it remains to be seen how credible they are. The content included in this roundup includes potential reruns, Dehya being on the standard banner, and some Spiral Abyss news. While some of these leaks could be true, others could be false.

Presently, Travelers only have rumors to bank on as there is no official news on the version update. Players should note that the information in this article is subject to change.

Genshin Impact leaks: Potential reruns in 3.5, Dehya standard banner rumors, and other news

One leaker's leak about the banners (Image via Team China)

Dehya is a brand new 5-star character who has been extensively covered in various video leaks, meaning she will inevitably have one banner in Genshin Impact 3.5. However, some players might wonder who the rerun characters are. There are a few different leaks regarding potential reruns in this update.

The above leak states:

Dehya + Cyno for the first half

Eula + Venti or Albedo or somebody else for the second half

However, some NGA members have stated that Eula isn't summonable in Genshin Impact 3.5. The leaks focus on Dehya, Cyno, Ayaka, and Shenhe being the featured 5-star characters instead of what's seen in the image above.

Another well-known leaker states contradictory information compared to other leaks (Image via Plusle)

There is contradictory information regarding who will be having a rerun. The above leaker states that Shenhe won't see a rerun in Genshin Impact 3.5, even though other NGA leakers say it will happen.

The update isn't due for release until late February or early March (depending on the player's region), so there could be a lack of credible information until then.

Dehya rumored to be on standard banner after her release

keikakutori114514 @keikakutori9 黑皮猫耳（以后可以用一种蓝色的球有几率兑换到） 拿枪的雷泽 冰属性刻晴 和他最搭配的冰系枪辅助 黑皮猫耳（以后可以用一种蓝色的球有几率兑换到） 拿枪的雷泽 冰属性刻晴 和他最搭配的冰系枪辅助😂😂

A few Chinese leakers, such as Keika, state that Dehya will eventually become a standard banner character after Genshin Impact 3.5. It is worth noting that there is disagreement on this topic within the leakers' community.

While some side with this stance, others vehemently deny it being real. Thus, players should be more skeptical of this news than the previous rerun topic. If this leak is accurate, Dehya will be the second 5-star Pyro Claymore user on Wanderlust Invocation.

Something similar happened with Tighnari, who had an Event Wish in Version 3.0 before moving to the standard banner in Version 3.1.

Spiral Abyss lineup

Minor leaks have been covering the new Genshin Impact 3.5 Spiral Abyss lineup. The one shown above is for Floor 12, and it even includes some buffs that players can expect with the update.

The most notable point here is that the Setekh Wenut will be in 12-3's second half. Also, there appears to be only one Maguu Kenki in 12-2 rather than three, like in Version 3.3's 12-2.

All information in this article is subject to change. More credible leaks will arrive once the official date for the live stream draws nearer.

