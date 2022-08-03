Genshin Impact Candace leaks: Everything known so far

Candace (also known as Kandake, depending on the leak) is an upcoming playable character in Genshin Impact. She is from Sumeru and is yet to have her model leaked. However, one very reliable leaker has rated other people's fanart and stated that what they see above is very close to her actual design.

Apart from that, there are also some crumbs related to her gameplay that some readers might be curious to see. This article will aggregate a bunch of different sources from mostly reliable sources. Keep in mind that everything shown here is subject to change.

Relevant Candace (also known as Kandake) leaks in Genshin Impact

9/10 is the highest this leaker has ever rated fanart of a supposed character. Astute Genshin Impact players should know that this art is done over Lisa's official artwork, but the important part is the actual design. It matches the description that the leaker has revealed in the past, including:

Purple and gold heterochromia

Tall female

Navy hair in twintails

Has gold accessories

However, the leaker told the artist that Candace's skin color is lighter than what's depicted here. This might disappoint some players, especially since some Genshin Impact fans have been vocal about wanting dark-skinned characters in Sumeru. The next tweet shows a supposedly more accurate depiction of the character.

The leaker responded affirmatively while feeling guilty about telling artists to "color-adjust their own artwork." Just for reference of what a high score looks like from this leaker compared to the final design of a character, check out the following tweets.

If this interpretation of Dori got an 8.5/10, then that means the Candace fanart from earlier is even more accurate. Some aspects of this Dori fanart ended up being spot on, even if it wasn't perfect. As a result, there are some changes one should expect from Candace's finalized design.

Leaked release date in Genshin Impact 3.1

Mero @merlin_impact I don't know if anyone has already talked about this:

Candace 4* will be in 3.1 I don't know if anyone has already talked about this:Candace 4* will be in 3.1

According to one credible leaker, Candace is a 4-star character who will become playable in Genshin Impact 3.1. This leak doesn't state which half of the update will have the banner featuring her or anything specific about the 5-star character headling that banner. Based on a compilation of a few smaller leaks, it would appear as though she is a 4-star Hydro Polearm user.

There aren't too many gameplay leaks revealing everything in detail, but there are a few to cover in this article.

Gameplay leaks

Project Celestia @projectcelestia



Nilou (E related to "dance")

Cyno (NA have a 2nd mode like Raiden & Ayato, maybe due to Q)

Candace (E has 3 charge levels)

Nahida

Unnamed character with no info



Unknown weapon types (not bow) & release dates.

No Alternate Sprints.



※ STC



#ProjectCelestia [BETA] Character DataNilou (E related to "dance")Cyno (NA have a 2nd mode like Raiden & Ayato, maybe due to Q)Candace (E has 3 charge levels)NahidaUnnamed character with no infoUnknown weapon types (not bow) & release dates.No Alternate Sprints.※ STC [BETA] Character DataNilou (E related to "dance")Cyno (NA have a 2nd mode like Raiden & Ayato, maybe due to Q)Candace (E has 3 charge levels)NahidaUnnamed character with no infoUnknown weapon types (not bow) & release dates.No Alternate Sprints.※ STC#ProjectCelestia

This leak is incredibly barren, but it states that Candace's Elemental Skill has three charge levels. There isn't anything else specific here, and the leaker does mention that it's beta data that is subject to change.

BLANK  @genshinBLANK

In data her E is similar to Diona, Beidou, Gorou and Sara. That could mean nothing in the end, but I decided to share it anyways.



Impact #Genshin Candace can generate a shield with her E.In data her E is similar to Diona, Beidou, Gorou and Sara. That could mean nothing in the end, but I decided to share it anyways. #Genshin Impact #原神 Candace can generate a shield with her E.In data her E is similar to Diona, Beidou, Gorou and Sara. That could mean nothing in the end, but I decided to share it anyways.#GenshinImpact #原神 #Genshin

Another leaker has stated that she can create a shield through her Elemental Skill. While the specific mechanics regarding her shield are rather vague, some players might enjoy the knowledge that she's capable of creating shields in some capacity, given how useful the mechanic is. Her data being similar to Kujou Sara is strange since the latter can't create shields at all.

Candace's other abilities are currently unknown. Similarly, her Ascension Materials and Talent Level-Up Materials haven't been leaked yet. Travelers should find out a lot more about her when Genshin Impact 3.1 beta begins, should the previously mentioned release date leak be accurate.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you like the supposedly accurate design? Yes No 1 votes so far