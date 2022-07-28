Genshin Impact Sumeru leaks: Candace and Nilou’s abilities explained by leaker

New Genshin Impact leaks have recently surfaced, covering some details about Sumeru's Candace and Nilou. More specifically, the leaks talk about their abilities.

While the leaker is confident about the information regarding Candace's leaked Elemental Skill, it is worth noting that the leaker isn't as positive about Nilou's leaked passive. The leaker states that the reliability of the latter comes down to whether or not they're misinterpreting the data.

Many new characters from Sumeru have had their abilities leaked, so it wouldn't be surprising if Candace and Nilou's recent leaks join them in that regard. Players have seen a gameplay leak of Nilou before, so these characters have had details leaked about them in the past.

New Genshin Impact Sumeru leaks: Some of Candace and Nilou's abilities detailed

Candace leaks

BLANK  @genshinBLANK

In data her E is similar to Diona, Beidou, Gorou and Sara. That could mean nothing in the end, but I decided to share it anyways.



Candace can generate a shield with her E.In data her E is similar to Diona, Beidou, Gorou and Sara. That could mean nothing in the end, but I decided to share it anyways.

It is worth starting off with the more reliable leak. Here, Candace supposedly has an Elemental Skill that can create a shield and has similar data to Diona, Beidou, Gorou, and Sara. Not all of those characters can generate a shield, but the leaker thought it was worth mentioning.

Candace's character model hasn't been leaked yet, but that doesn't mean that there isn't more information to share. There are a couple of related leaks worth sharing here for those interested in finding out more about Candace.

Mero @merlin_impact I don't know if anyone has already talked about this:

Candace 4* will be in 3.1 I don't know if anyone has already talked about this:Candace 4* will be in 3.1

The most relevant leak from a credible leaker states that she is a 4-star unit that will be playable in Genshin Impact 3.1. Earlier leaks also mentioned her as a Hydro Polearm user. Apart from that, her model wasn't seen in the initial batch of leaked Sumeru characters. Fortunately for those players, there is also another leak referencing her design.

papanella + capitalist clow reed wanter @SpendYourPrimos



tall female body type (jean/raiden). darker-skinned. navy hair in twin tails that reach just past her chest. purple/gold heterochromia. adorned with gold accessories, including an ankh as a collar pendant. crescent moon motifs. flowy clothing, tummy and legs exposed. tall female body type (jean/raiden). darker-skinned. navy hair in twin tails that reach just past her chest. purple/gold heterochromia. adorned with gold accessories, including an ankh as a collar pendant. crescent moon motifs. flowy clothing, tummy and legs exposed. twitter.com/hxg_diluc/stat… 🤗tall female body type (jean/raiden). darker-skinned. navy hair in twin tails that reach just past her chest. purple/gold heterochromia. adorned with gold accessories, including an ankh as a collar pendant. crescent moon motifs. flowy clothing, tummy and legs exposed. twitter.com/hxg_diluc/stat…

The above Tweet contains the entire description of her character design. In case it gets deleted, here is a quick summary of the Genshin Impact leak:

Tall female model

Dark skin

Navy-colored twintails

Purple and cold heterochromia

Has a lot of gold accessories

Her stomach and legs are exposed

Apart from that, there isn't much more to discuss about this new character at the moment.

Nilou leaks

BLANK  @genshinBLANK



"Each point of Nilou's maximum HP increases bloom damage by 0.001%, hyperbloom damage by 0.001%, and burgeon damage by 0.001% for all characters within the range of the "Harvest Song" effect."



One of Nilou's passives or an event buff"Each point of Nilou's maximum HP increases bloom damage by 0.001%, hyperbloom damage by 0.001%, and burgeon damage by 0.001% for all characters within the range of the "Harvest Song" effect."

The first Nilou leak to be discussed is the one regarding her ability. The leaker states that it can either be one of her passives, or it could be an event buff. Travelers will likely find the answer to this in the upcoming weeks, but this potential passive seems to incentivize building HP on her.

Earlier leaks showcased her as a 5-star Hydro Sword user. Unlike Candace, her model has been revealed.

Some of her abilities can be seen in this grainy gameplay video. She isn't expected to be playable in Genshin Impact 3.0, so this particular leak caught the community off guard when it first came out. Unfortunately, the aforementioned passive ability leak can't be verified from this clip alone.

This leak by u/hydropyrotechnic does mention the passive that increases damage based on her HP. Aside from that, it also showcases what players could eventually see in the game via the leaked video.

Nilou was also seen in one of the earlier Sumeru character leaks where her model was seen for the first time. Nilou can be seen in between Al-Haitham and Dori above.

Travelers eagerly await more Genshin Impact leaks featuring all of these new characters, especially since they've gotten so many in the past month. The new ability leaks mentioned here are only the tip of the iceberg.

