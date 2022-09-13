Ganyu vs. Kokomi: Which Genshin Impact character is a better pull in version 3.0?

Genshin Impact version 3.0 has reached phase two, introducing Kokomi and Ganyu character banners for a certain duration. From September 9 until September 27, Travelers will have the opportunity to wish for the two 5-star characters by using their Primogems.

However, wishing for both characters is difficult as the limited currency is hard to come by in the game. This is especially true for F2P gamers who need to choose between Ganyu or Kokomi. Detailed below is a complete breakdown of both 5-star characters' usability in teams so players can decide which character is the best pick for them in Genshin Impact.

Which character is the best to pull for Genshin Impact 3.0: Ganyu and Kokomi's strengths and weaknesses compared

Ganyu and Sangonomiya Kokomi are two 5-star characters that have rerun banners in Genshin Impact version 3.0. Both units are strong candidates for numerous well-known and meta teams.

One thing to note is that Ganyu and Kokomi have extremely different roles when invited to any party composition. Players should wish for the appropriate character based on the requirements of their accounts.

While Kokomi is one of the most potent healers and Hydro applicants, Ganyu is one of the roster's oldest 5-star bow-users that is still regarded as a powerful Cryo DPS.

Reasons why players should pick Ganyu

Genshin Impact players who enjoy using bows and ranged attacks will appreciate Ganyu's outstanding DPS and her playstyle. However, they are recommended to have a character who can shield Ganyu so that she isn't easily staggered and players can concentrate on doing maximum damage.

The half-qilin's Elemental Skill can taunt enemies to focus on the Ice Lotus while she uses her Aimed Shot to deal devastating AoE damage. In addition, Ganyu's Elemental Burst also has a large AoE in the game, allowing her to deal Cryo damage to all enemies that set foot inside the area.

Ganyu shines brightest in Freeze and Melt teams, where her Cryo attacks significantly influence triggering reactions.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Reasons why players should pick Kokomi

Sangonomiya Kokomi is one of the best healers in Genshin Impact. Her capabilities were further highlighted after the release of the Dendro reactions in version 3.0. She is also well-known for her Hydro application, allowing players to use her on or off the field.

One factor that makes Kokomi so popular is that her optimal build requires HP% for her artifacts' main and sub-stats, making her one of the tankiest characters in the party. Both new and veteran players won't have any problems searching for the right artifacts since getting HP artifacts is far easier than getting other stats.

She is also a great addition to various Dendro teams to trigger Bloom reactions, one of the game's best elemental reactions.

To summarize, Genshin Impact players who are in need of a strong DPS, regardless of their elements, should choose Ganyu. On the other hand, individuals without a Hydro enabler and healer should consider getting Sangonomiya Kokomi.

