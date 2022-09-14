Genshin Impact 3.1 Anniversary update: Expected Livestream date, rerun banners, and more leaks

Genshin Impact 3.1 is expected to be the update that coincides with the game's Anniversary event. For those who might not know, Genshin Impact made its debut on September 28, 2020. HoYoverse also confirmed that Version 3.1 will launch on September 28, 2022, which is the same day as the anniversary.

Hence, some players call it the Anniversary update. It is also worth mentioning that Special Programs always air 10-12 days before the Version Update. That means the 3.1 livestream should air sometime between September 16-18, 2022.

Genshin Impact 3.1 Livestream speculation (Release date, Anniversary, reruns, and more)

HoYoverse hasn't confirmed any specific livestream dates. However, players know the publishing company will appear at the Tokyo Game Show 2022 on September 17, 2022, at 18:00 JST. Considering that the date coincides with the aforementioned September 16-18 estimate, it would be logical to assume that the livestream may occur here.

There is no guarantee that it will happen, but previous precedent already indicates that the Special Program will air around that date, so it's not as if players will have to wait long to see it.

Anniversary

naevis @naevisleaks [3.1 Beta]



Sign in (?) event assets

[3.1 Beta]Sign in (?) event assets(STC)

There aren't many Genshin Impact 3.1 leaks regarding what players can expect from the anniversary event. The above leak indicates that some sign-in event will occur, but the full details about it are unknown.

The 2021 anniversary was infamously panned by players worldwide, primarily because it didn't deliver on fans' expectations. Whether that will change with this update or not remains to be seen.

Reruns

Current rumors and leaks point to Eula and Venti having reruns in Genshin Impact 3.1. While there is no confirmation that these two will have reruns in this update, they are the most likely candidates. Both characters play an important role in the upcoming Mondstadt Festival, and 5-star characters featured heavily in events tend to get reruns.

The last time these two characters were featured was:

Eula: November 24, 2021 - December 14, 2021

November 24, 2021 - December 14, 2021 Venti: March 30, 2022 - April 19, 2022

As for the new characters, Cyno and Nilou have both been confirmed to be 5-star arrivals in this update. Likewise, Candace is a new 4-star character that Travelers should expect to see, with current leaks pointing to her being on Cyno's banner in the first half.

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel Weinlesefest: Festival in Springvale with:

1. Catching boars and other critters

2. Mob camp trails (similar to Moonchase)

3. Store simulator (with business strategy min-maxing)

4. Scavenger hunt w/ text clues



Rewards include 680 primos and Missive Windspear (can be max refined).

Some details of the main event for Genshin Impact 3.1 are already known. Missive Windspear is a brand new 4-star Polearm that players can get for free in this event. Likewise, all of its Refinement Materials are also available.

A brief description of the event can be seen in the tweet posted above.

Project Celestia @projectcelestia

There is a separate/sub component of the "Weinlesefest" that does feature voiced dialogue from the remaining Mondstadt playables: Albedo, Amber, Barbara, Eula, Fischl, Oz and Mona.

Again, no Thoma.



※ STC.



#ProjectCelestia twitter.com/projectcelesti… Project Celestia @projectcelestia



Main event and celebration of Weinlesefest (with Festive Fever).

Has voiced dialogue from almost all playable Mond chars (+Mika) except Albedo, Amber, Barbara, Eula, Fischl & Mona.



Reward: Shifting Windblade (Polearm).



※ STC.



#ProjectCelestia [3.1 BETA] Song of the CupsMain event and celebration of Weinlesefest (with Festive Fever).Has voiced dialogue from almost all playable Mond chars (+Mika) except Albedo, Amber, Barbara, Eula, Fischl & Mona.Reward: Shifting Windblade (Polearm).※ STC. [3.1 BETA] Song of the CupsMain event and celebration of Weinlesefest (with Festive Fever).Has voiced dialogue from almost all playable Mond chars (+Mika) except Albedo, Amber, Barbara, Eula, Fischl & Mona.Reward: Shifting Windblade (Polearm).※ STC.#ProjectCelestia [3.1 BETA]There is a separate/sub component of the "Weinlesefest" that does feature voiced dialogue from the remaining Mondstadt playables: Albedo, Amber, Barbara, Eula, Fischl, Oz and Mona.Again, no Thoma.※ STC. [3.1 BETA]There is a separate/sub component of the "Weinlesefest" that does feature voiced dialogue from the remaining Mondstadt playables: Albedo, Amber, Barbara, Eula, Fischl, Oz and Mona.Again, no Thoma.※ STC.#ProjectCelestia twitter.com/projectcelesti…

This event will feature all of the playable Mondstadt characters in some capacity, so fans should look forward to seeing their interactions. The exact amount of focus that each one will get isn't known, but dialogs will be provided for all of them. Likewise, a new character named Mika is expected to show up.

Note: Everything shown here is subject to change.

