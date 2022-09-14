Genshin Impact 3.1 livestream date, time, and how to watch

Genshin Impact 3.1 livestream data was recently announced on the developer's social media and is the talk of the community in a matter of minutes. The promotional poster shows two statues in front of a massive gate, showing the possibility of the desert area in Sumeru being unlocked.

Despite various rumors in the community that it will premiere on Saturday, September 17, the real date is set for September 16. This article will include the Special Program date, time, and where to watch to live stream.

Genshin Impact Special Program Version 3.1: Date, time, and where to watch

Based on the official tweet from Genshin Impact above, the community can see that the Special Program is set to premiere on the official Twitch channel on September 16 at 8:00 AM (UTC-4).

The live stream will feature details about the new game content and developments in version 3.1, including the new desert area, enemies, mechanisms, and more. The obvious and most anticipated information will be the order of the new character banners featuring Cyno, Nilou, and Candace.

In addition to the juicy details, faithful viewers will also have the opportunity to claim the redemption codes from the live stream that will give them 300 Primogems.

The official Twitch channel for the game (Image via Twitch/genshinimpactofficial)

Travelers can view the Special Program on the official Twitch channel at the link. While the current image shows version 3.1 special program, it will automatically update to the new version 3.2 a few minutes before the live stream starts.

The official YouTube for the game (Image via YouTube/Genshin Impact)

Fans who do not have free time to watch the Twitch live stream can opt to watch the next broadcast on the official YouTube channel on September 16 at noon (UTC-4). The content will be the same, only at different times when it is broadcast.

What to expect in Genshin Impact 3.2 Special Program

1) New desert area

The desert area in Sumeru has long been teased in various trailers but has never been released in-game. Judging from the official Special Program poster, it is safe to assume the new sub-regions will be released in version 3.1.

2) 3 new characters

The next new characters are confirmed to be Cyno, Nilou, and Candance. Since version 2.0, the trend is that every character officially announced by the developer will be released as a playable character in the next version. The same may apply to these three in version 3.1:

Cyno: Electro + Polearm Nilou: Hydro Candance: Hydro + Polearm

3) 3 new redemption codes

Previous redemption code from a Special Program (Image via HoYoverse)

During the Special Program, three new redemption codes will be released gradually, and players will have 12 hours to claim them and obtain Primogem rewards. Each code equals 100 Primogems, with 300 Primogems as goodies for each Traveler.

Tons of information will be released during the live stream, and Genshin Impact fans can obtain this data firsthand, including various goodies as rewards for watching the Special Program faithfully.

