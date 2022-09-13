How to get and use Genshin Impact's Ultra-Hot Burner Lamp Test Model

Apart from all the combat and story, Genshin Impact players can participate in cooking tasty-looking dishes in the game. Genshin Impact chefs can now get their hands on a new gadget that will help increase the efficiency of their cooking.

Many food items can be made from processed foods in the game. These ingredients take time to process, and the waiting period ranges anywhere from a few minutes to a few hours. Sumeru Reputation rewards have introduced a new gadget called the "Ultra-Hot Burner Lamp Test Model" that can increase the efficiency of food processing in exchange for mineral ores.

Here is everything players need to know about Sumeru's reputation gadget, the Ultra-Hot Burner Lamp Test Model in Genshin Impact.

Guide to obtaining and using the Ultra-Hot Burner Lamp Test Model in Genshin Impact

The Ultra-Hot Burner Lamp Test Model is a Sumeru gadget that players can obtain once they reach Reputation level 5. This is a huge quality-of-life upgrade for players who love to cook new dishes for recreational purposes or to use during combat.

Sumeru reputation hands out a great selection of unique rewards (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Ultra-Hot Burner Lamp Test Model has a simple effect where it will consume mineral ores to increase the processing efficiency of ingredients.

There are tons of processed foods that are needed to make high-quality food dishes that can heal, buff, and even revive the party members. However, these ingredients can take hours worth of real-world time to complete the process. This is where the new Sumeru gadget comes into action.

Unlike other gadgets, players do not need to equip the Ultra-Hot Burner Lamp Test Model. Once players have obtained this gadget in Genshin Impact, a new menu option will be added to the processed food menu.

The new option "Accelerate" has been added to the menu (Image via Genshin Impact)

Once the Ultra-Hot Burner Lamp Test Model has been acquired, players will gain access to the "accelerate" feature whenever they add any food ingredient for processing. A new option menu will appear where players can select an ore and its quantity to speed up the processing time.

Select and add enough ores to speed up the processing time (Image via Genshin Impact)

The time highlighted in yellow will showcase the amount by which the process will be sped up after adding the selected ores. As shown in the picture above, there are six possible Mineral ores that players can use to accelerate the process:

Iron Chunk (20 sec)

White Iron Chunk (40 sec)

Crystal Chunk (60 sec)

Magic Crystal Chunk (60 sec)

Starsilver (40 sec)

Amethyst Lump (60 sec)

The rarity of the ore also affects how much they accelerate the processing time. The above list also shows how much time each mineral ore can speed up. Players can collect all these ores during world exploration, or they can also follow guides to find fast and efficient farm routes to collect tons of ores.

Sumeru's reputation is a big quality-of-life upgrade for all players in the world of Tevyat. The developers have come up with new and interesting gadgets along with some rewards for the Reputation board.

Players can be seen putting extra effort and enthusiasm into exploring the new Dendro nation and completing all sorts of World Quests. Apart from Quests and World Exploration, players can also complete other tasks such as Weekly Requests and Bounties to gain Reputation XP.

Edited by Danyal Arabi