Genshin Impact 3.1 livestream countdown and new update release date

Genshin Impact officials have announced the confirmed dates for the 3.1 livestream in a recent social media post. The upcoming 3.1 livestream is expected to premiere at 8:00 am (UTC-4) on September 16, 2022.

Officials have confirmed that the livestream will be aired on Genshin Impact's official Twitch channel. Later on, the Special Program will be re-broadcast on YouTube's official channel a few hours after the livestream's conclusion. Based on the official posts released after the 3.0 livestream, players may already be aware that the patch 3.1 update is expected to launch on September 28, 2022, which is exactly two weeks after the 3.1 livestream.

The following article will cover everything players need to know about the 3.1 livestream and will also include a countdown for players' convenience.

Genshin Impact: Officials reveal 3.1 livestream details and countdown

Dear Travelers,

The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 9/16/2022 at 08:00 AM (UTC-4)!

The above tweet is the official announcement made by HoYoverse regarding the upcoming 3.1 livestream. The official notice includes the date and time that the 3.1 livestream is scheduled to premiere.

Based on the tweet, the 3.1 livestream will premiere at 8:00 am (UTC-4) on September 16, 2022. Fans will have to tune in on Genshin Impact's official channel on Twitch to watch the livestream. Those who do not follow the official Twitch channel can click on the hyperlink provided in the official tweet, which will redirect fans to the required page.

Genshin Impact players who miss the livestream premiere on Twitch can watch it later on the game's official YouTube channel that will broadcast the livestream at around 12:00 pm (UTC-4). Furthermore, the livestream will be available permanently on Genshin Impact's official YouTube channel, so that players can watch it whenever they want to.

Patch 3.1 livestream countdown for players' convenience

The countdown above shows the remaining time that players have before the scheduled premiere of the 3.1 livestream on Twitch. Based on Genshin Impact's official announcements, the countdown above is set to hit zero at 8:00 am (UTC-4) on September 28, 2022.

It should be noted that the countdown above will not showcase any changes made to the livestream premiere on a real-time basis. However, since technical delays are pretty rare for the developers, the countdown is a good visual indicator for players who want to keep track of when the 3.1 livestream will begin.

Expected announcements in the 3.1 Livestream

With every livestream, fans have the opportunity to receive three redeem codes that will provide them with a total of 300 Primogems. These redeem codes will expire within 24 hours, so players should redeem them as soon as possible.

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel A quick overview of 3.1:



1. Nilou, Cyno, Candace

2. 2 5★ weapons (sword, polearm), 3 4★ weapons (catalyst, claymore, sword)

3. Weinlesefest (free 4★ polearm)

4. Windfield maze event

5. Hyakunin Ikki rerun

6. Shadow of the Ancients rerun

7. Path of Gleaming Jade (7-day log-in) A quick overview of 3.1:1. Nilou, Cyno, Candace2. 2 5★ weapons (sword, polearm), 3 4★ weapons (catalyst, claymore, sword)3. Weinlesefest (free 4★ polearm)4. Windfield maze event5. Hyakunin Ikki rerun6. Shadow of the Ancients rerun7. Path of Gleaming Jade (7-day log-in)

The above tweet has compiled most of the content that is expected to arrive in the upcoming 3.1 update. The new patch will bring in more new characters and weapons from the region of Sumeru. The Mondstadt festival will also drop in patch 3.1, where players can obtain a free 4-star polearm, and Sumeru will unlock its new Desert region for exploration.

Regarding the new patch 3.1 update, players may already know that it will be released on the same day as Genshin Impact's second anniversary. Hence, it is safe to assume that officials might have planned a major event such as an online concert and more rewards to celebrate the milestone.

