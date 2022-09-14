Genshin Impact 3.1 livestream: Free 300 primogems, new banners, and region announcements expected

Genshin Impact 3.1 livestream has been officially announced to premiere on September 16, 2022, at 8:00 AM (UTC-4). Players can watch the livestream premiere on Twitch and the replay on YouTube at 12:00 PM (UTC-4).

Players may already be aware that the developers hand out free redeem codes on every livestream, and the 3.1 Special Program is no exception. These three redeem codes can be claimed within 24 hours of their release to receive 300 Primogems in-game.

The 3.1 livestream is expected to announce banners that will feature new Sumeru characters and weapons, along with announcements about the new Desert area. Listed below is everything players need to know about the Genshin Impact 3.1 livestream.

Genshin Impact 3.1 Livestream official date and free Primogems

Recent posts made by the official Genshin Impact social media handles have confirmed the date and time for the 3.1 livestream. Based on the official tweet above, the livestream is scheduled to premiere at 8 AM (UTC-4) on September 16, 2022. The tweet above also contains a hyperlink that will redirect players to Genshin Impact's official Twitch channel, where they can watch the 3.1 livestream.

Those who might miss the 3.1 livestream premiere can watch the re-broadcast on the official YouTube channel at 12 PM (UTC-4) on the same date. The YouTube channel will permanently save the livestream so players can watch the 3.1 livestream at their convenience.

Redeem code format for every livestream (Image via Genshin Impact)

Just like every other livestream, the 3.1 livestream will hand out three redeem codes at regular intervals. Players can redeem these codes from Genshin Impact's official redemption site or in-game settings to receive 300 Primogems. These redeem codes will expire within 24 hours, so players will have to act fast and claim their free Primogems quickly.

New Banners and Region announcements are expected from 3.1 Livestream

Genshin Impact players have high expectations from the livestream after the patch 3.1 leaks. The 3.1 livestream is expected to disclose details about the new upcoming content. The new content expected to arrive includes the following:

New desert area

While patch 3.0 unlocked Sumeru's Rainforest region, patch 3.1 is expected to unlock the new Desert region of Sumeru. Usually, players will have to complete a Story Quest to traverse the newly unlocked area. Hence, fans might have to complete the Archon Quests to access Sumeru's Desert.

New Banners

Here are the three new characters from Sumeru that are confirmed to debut in patch 3.1:

Cyno: 5-star Electro Polearm

Nilou: 5-star Hydro Sword

Candace: 4-star Hydro Polearm

The tweet also showcases the upcoming 5-star characters with their signature weapons that will also debut in the 3.1 weapon banners.

New boss and events

Introduction of new bosses (Image via HoYoverse)

The new Desert region is expected to introduce new bosses that will drop ascension materials for upcoming characters. Based on the leaks, the boss to the left in the image above is called Aeonblight Drake. Leaks have yet to reveal the name of the boss on the right side of the picture.

Players can expect to hear about tons of events dropping in the upcoming patch 3.1 update in the livestream.

