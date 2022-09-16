Genshin Impact 3.1 livestream link, time, expected primogems, and more details

Genshin Impact players will soon encounter the Sumeru desert in the upcoming version 3.1. Before that, they can gain more information regarding the new area by watching the next Special Program.

On September 14, the developers announced the date and day for the next Genshin Impact livestream. In addition to the latest official news for the upcoming game content and developments, fans will also obtain three new Primogem codes as rewards.

Accessing Genshin Impact Version 3.1 Special Program

The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 9/16/2022 at 08:00 AM (UTC-4)!

Genshin Impact fans need to know that there will be two sessions for the live stream. The first session will be on the official Twitch channel on September 16, 08:00 AM (UTC-4), while the second session will be on the official YouTube channel on September 16, 12:00 PM (UTC-4). The only difference between these two sessions is the premiere time, as the content of the livestream is the same.

Fans can click on the link below to visit the respective website:

To visit the official Twitch channel, click here.

To visit the official YouTube channel, click here.

For easier time management, check the countdown below for the exact remaining time when the Special Program will start on the Twitch channel.

300 Primogems as Rewards for all Genshin Impact fans

Previous redemption code for version 3.0 (Image via HoYoverse)

The community can expect three new redemption codes to be released during the live stream, just like previous Special Programs. Each code will provide 100 Primogems, meaning players can gain 300 Primogems.

Travelers can claim the code using the official redemption website or the in-game method. Primogems and other rewards will then be sent to their in-game mail with an expiration date of 30 days.

Another important note regarding the new redemption codes is that they will expire within 12 hours after release. So once the code is released during the Special Program, players are recommended to claim it as fast as possible before they accidentally forget.

3 new characters in Genshin Impact version 3.1

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

General Mahamatra



"As a Matra, it is one of my duties to help people 'remember' the mistakes they have made."



#GenshinImpact Cyno ‧ Judicator of SecretsGeneral Mahamatra"As a Matra, it is one of my duties to help people 'remember' the mistakes they have made." Cyno ‧ Judicator of SecretsGeneral Mahamatra"As a Matra, it is one of my duties to help people 'remember' the mistakes they have made."#GenshinImpact https://t.co/z4fUa7a7Wq

One of the main news in the live stream will most likely be the announcement of the character banners featuring three new playable characters. Before version 3.0 was updated, the developers revealed three units that have the highest potential to be released in version 3.1:

Cyno (Electro) Nilou (Hydro) Candace (Hydro)

Tidbits of the respective characters' background stories have been announced to players, but the rarity of each unit will not be revealed until the Special Program on September 16.

Aside from the rarity, weapons and the characters' important skills may also be introduced to players when watching the live stream, helping them to decide whether to pull on the new units or not.

The community can hardly contain the excitement for the live stream as more new characters and areas will be added to the game. More methods of farming for Primogems will also appear with many additions in the next version.

