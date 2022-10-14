Path of Gleaming Jade Genshin Impact login event: Release date, and time for free wishes

Path of Gleaming Jade will finally become available to Genshin Impact players very soon. Its official release date is 4:00 on October 14, 2022. This anniversary event will give daily rewards at 4:00 for seven days, with the total amounting to ten free Wishes plus some other minor goodies.

The sole requirement for obtaining these rewards is that Travelers must be Adventure Rank 5 or higher when they log in. It's worth noting that the event's rewards only span up to seven days, but the event itself lasts for 17.

The full details of the event will be seen in the next section.

Path of Gleaming Jade information in Genshin Impact 3.1: Free wishes, release date, and other details

Here is a day-by-day breakdown of the rewards:

Day 1: Intertwined Fate x1

Day 2: 80,000 Mora

Day 3: Intertwined Fate x2

Day 4: Mystic Enhancement Ore x18

Day 5: Intertwined Fate x2

Day 6: Hero's Wits x8

Day 7: Intertwined Fate x5

Collecting the rewards by Day 7 will essentially give Genshin Impact players ten free Wishes. Travelers can use those Intertwined Fates on any character or weapon banner, and there is no time limit when players have to use them.

If one wishes to, they can save these Intertwined Fates for a later banner in the future, should the Nilou and Albedo Event Wishes not interest them.

Countdown to Path of Gleaming Jade start time

There will be three countdowns indicating when Path of Gleaming Jade will finally become available in each of the three main regions. The one shown above is relevant for Asian players. This countdown is specifically for 4:00 on October 14, 2022, in the UTC+8 timezone.

By comparison, this countdown is for the same time, except in the UTC+1 timezone. After all, Genshin Impact servers operate at different times. The European server is seven hours behind the Asian one.

Finally, this countdown is relevant for Genshin Impact players on the American server. This server is six hours behind the European time, as it operates in a UTC-5 timezone. Otherwise, all these countdowns are pretty self-explanatory when it comes to letting readers know when the Path of Gleaming Jade event will start.

Other things happening in Genshin Impact around this time

Nilou and Albedo's banners will begin shortly after Path of Gleaming Jade starts. This will be the first time Nilou becomes playable, so players who want her will have a grand opportunity to get her. Don't forget that everybody essentially gets ten free Wishes from Path of Gleaming Jade, which goes a long way in getting one close to a 5-star character.

Albedo hasn't been summonable for months, meaning that people who want him can also take advantage of the free Wishes. If neither banner interests some players, they can always opt to wait until Genshin Impact 3.2, as that's when Nahida will become playable.

It's worth ending this article by reminding players that the Daily Reset always happens at 4:00 server time. That's when their next day of Path of Gleaming Jade rewards will become available to collect in Genshin Impact.

