Genshin Impact Nilou banner countdown, release time, and pity guide

Nilou is just a few hours away from getting featured in her Genshin Impact banner, and players are excited for the newest Hydro unit in the game. Known for creating strong bloom reactions with other party members, Nilou will indeed have a different playstyle, unlike anything the community has seen before.

Players should also note that Albedo will get featured alongside the Hydro sword wielder, with a separate weapons banner with the "Key of Khaj-Nisut" and "Primordial Jade Cutter" as rate-up weapons. The following article will list everything related to the upcoming banner, including the countdown, release time, and pity.

Expected release time, pity, and the countdown until the Nilou banner in Genshin Impact 3.1

1) Countdown and release times

The Nilou banner will hit the Genshin Impact official servers on October 14. However, the release times differ in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. Nilou has approximately eight hours in Asia before her banner gets featured on SEAS and Chinese servers.

Nilou will make her appearance on the European servers approximately 15 hours after this article has been published. However, on the American servers, she will arrive in 21 hours. Hence, the release times are different, with SEAS getting access to the Dance of Lotuslight before anyone else.

After calculations, based on the remaining time of the ongoing banners, the official release time for all regions is as follows:

India: 3:30 pm

Indonesia: 5:00 pm

Philippines: 6:00 pm

UK: 6:00 pm

US: 7:00 pm

Nilou's featured banner will last for 16 days, until November 1.

2) Pity guide for Nilou

As mentioned, Nilou will be the featured 5-star rate-up in the second phase of Genshin Impact 3.1 alongside Albedo. Hence, the pity will carry forward simultaneously in both banners, regardless of the wish event players are rolling in.

Since Nilou's banner is an "Event Wish" or a limited banner, everyone will have until November 1 to wish for her. However, there are specific rules that one should know. Each event banner guarantees a 5-star at 90 summons, with an increased chance of a 5-star drop starting at 75 summons.

Rules for the Event Wish banner (Image via Genshin Impact)

During this time, a player can either get the featured 5-star as a drop or a standard 5-star based on their last drop. Getting a standard 5-star refers to a "50/50 loss", which occurs only if the previous 5-star was a featured drop.

Hence, the safe bet is to accumulate 150 to 180 rolls if the player already got featured 5-star characters in their last wish.

3) How many pulls do you need for guaranteed Nilou?

A player will need 75 to 90 Intertwined Fates to get a guaranteed Nilou, provided their last 5-star was a standard one. If not, the safest bet is to stock up on 150 to 180 Intertwined Fates, which will eat up the 50/50 loss and guarantee that players get a Nilou.

Genshin impact 3.1 also marked the game's second anniversary, providing everyone with two Archon Quests, a flagship event, new locations, and a handful of Primogems.

Genshin Impact flagship event in mondstadt (Image via HoYoverse)

After considering everything, even f2p (free to play) players should have more than enough to pull for the upcoming Hydro character, given that they have skipped the featured banners in 3.0 and the first phase of 3.1.

