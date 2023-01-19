Genshin Impact Alhaitham materials and where to find them for ascension

Alhaitham is a new unit added to Genshin Impact alongside version 3.4. He is the premier Dendro DPS unit in the game and arguably one of the most popular characters from Sumeru.

As soon as his banner dropped on January 18, 2023, players worldwide started pulling for him, with several still waiting to obtain him. The materials required to ascend him, along with their locations, have been provided in detail in this article to benefit players.

Despite some players' doubts, Alhaitham has turned out to be a top-tier DPS unit. While some people branded him as Dendro Keqing during the beta, his release made it clear that he is unique and nothing like Yuheng from Liyue.

Alhaitham is a bit tricky to use and is a unit that requires a player's skills for the best results.

Details regarding Alhaitham's ascension materials in Genshin Impact

The ascension materials for Alhaitham and their locations in Genshin Impact are as follows:

Items Required to Ascend Location Nagadus Emerald Silver Dendro Hypostasis Psuedo-Stamens Setekh Wenut, Desert of Hadramaveth Sand Grease Pupa Desert of Hadramaveth, Found in Wenut Tunnels Faded Red Satins Dropped by Eremites

However, simply mentioning the materials and their locations is not enough, as players need to know how much to farm to ascend Alhaitham all the way to level 90. Level-wise ascension materials for Alhaitham in Genshin Impact have been provided below.

Level-wise material requirement for Alhaitham in Genshin Impact

Level 20+

Nagadus Emerald Silver x1

Sand Grease Pupa x 3

Faded Red Satin x3

Mora x 20000

Level 40+

Nagadus Emerald Fragment x3

Psuedo-Stamens x2

Sand Grease Pupa x10

Faded Red Satin x15

Mora x 40000

Level 50+

Nagadus Emerald Fragment x6

Psuedo-Stamens x4

Sand Grease Pupa x20

Trimmed Red Silk x12

Mora x60000

Level 60+

Nagadus Emerald Chunk x3

Psuedo-Stamens x8

Sand Grease Pupa x30

Trimmed Red Silk x30

Mora x80000

Level 70+

Nagadus Emerald Chunk x6

Psuedo-Stamens x12

Sand Grease Pupa x45

Rich Red Brocade x12

Mora x100000

Level 80+

Nagadus Emerald Gemstone x6

Psuedo-Stamens x20

Sand Grease Pupa x60

Rich Red Brocade x24

Mora x120000

Amongst these, Psuedo-Stamens and Sand Grease Pupa are materials players will find difficult to obtain. This is because both items are obtainable from a new area called the Desert of Hadramaveth.

Players must explore the area and unlock all Teleport Waypoints and Statues of The Seven for optimal farming. Apart from that, unless free-to-play players have a massive stock of fragile resins, it will be impossible to obtain 46 Psuedo-Stamens in one day.

Talent materials required for Alhaitham in Genshin Impact

The list of all talent materials for Alhaitham is as follows:

Teachings of Ingenuity x9

Guide to Ingenuity x63

Philosophies of Ingenuity x114

Faded Red Satin x9

Trimmed Red Silk x66

Rich Red Brocade x93

Mirror of Mushin x18

Crown of Insight x3

The locations for the items are provided in the table below:

Items Locations Teachings of Ingenuity, Guide to Ingenuity, and Philosophies of Ingenuity Steeple of Ignorance Faded Red Satin, Trimmed Red Silk, and Rich Red Brocade Eremites Mirror of Mushin Scaramouche boss fight

Amongst these, the only thing that will be difficult to obtain for Genshin Impact players is the Mirror of Mushin. This is because it is a random drop, and the Scaramouche boss can be challenging for new players.

