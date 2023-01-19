Genshin Impact Alhaitham materials and where to find them for ascension

Alhaitham is a new unit added to Genshin Impact alongside version 3.4. He is the premier Dendro DPS unit in the game and arguably one of the most popular characters from Sumeru.
As soon as his banner dropped on January 18, 2023, players worldwide started pulling for him, with several still waiting to obtain him. The materials required to ascend him, along with their locations, have been provided in detail in this article to benefit players.
Despite some players' doubts, Alhaitham has turned out to be a top-tier DPS unit. While some people branded him as Dendro Keqing during the beta, his release made it clear that he is unique and nothing like Yuheng from Liyue.
Alhaitham is a bit tricky to use and is a unit that requires a player's skills for the best results.
Details regarding Alhaitham's ascension materials in Genshin Impact
The ascension materials for Alhaitham and their locations in Genshin Impact are as follows:
However, simply mentioning the materials and their locations is not enough, as players need to know how much to farm to ascend Alhaitham all the way to level 90. Level-wise ascension materials for Alhaitham in Genshin Impact have been provided below.
Level-wise material requirement for Alhaitham in Genshin Impact
Level 20+
- Nagadus Emerald Silver x1
- Sand Grease Pupa x 3
- Faded Red Satin x3
- Mora x 20000
Level 40+
- Nagadus Emerald Fragment x3
- Psuedo-Stamens x2
- Sand Grease Pupa x10
- Faded Red Satin x15
- Mora x 40000
Level 50+
- Nagadus Emerald Fragment x6
- Psuedo-Stamens x4
- Sand Grease Pupa x20
- Trimmed Red Silk x12
- Mora x60000
Level 60+
- Nagadus Emerald Chunk x3
- Psuedo-Stamens x8
- Sand Grease Pupa x30
- Trimmed Red Silk x30
- Mora x80000
Level 70+
- Nagadus Emerald Chunk x6
- Psuedo-Stamens x12
- Sand Grease Pupa x45
- Rich Red Brocade x12
- Mora x100000
Level 80+
- Nagadus Emerald Gemstone x6
- Psuedo-Stamens x20
- Sand Grease Pupa x60
- Rich Red Brocade x24
- Mora x120000
Amongst these, Psuedo-Stamens and Sand Grease Pupa are materials players will find difficult to obtain. This is because both items are obtainable from a new area called the Desert of Hadramaveth.
Players must explore the area and unlock all Teleport Waypoints and Statues of The Seven for optimal farming. Apart from that, unless free-to-play players have a massive stock of fragile resins, it will be impossible to obtain 46 Psuedo-Stamens in one day.
Talent materials required for Alhaitham in Genshin Impact
The list of all talent materials for Alhaitham is as follows:
- Teachings of Ingenuity x9
- Guide to Ingenuity x63
- Philosophies of Ingenuity x114
- Faded Red Satin x9
- Trimmed Red Silk x66
- Rich Red Brocade x93
- Mirror of Mushin x18
- Crown of Insight x3
The locations for the items are provided in the table below:
Amongst these, the only thing that will be difficult to obtain for Genshin Impact players is the Mirror of Mushin. This is because it is a random drop, and the Scaramouche boss can be challenging for new players.