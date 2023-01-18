All Sand Greased Pupa locations in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact has finally launched a new patch 3.4 update. Players can now explore a newly released area called the Desert of Hadramaveth. A new local specialty called the Sand Grease Pupa has also been introduced in the game.

The new 5-star, Alhaitham will need Sand Grease Pupa as his ascension material. Based on the leaks, Dehya will also need the same material when she debuts.

Irrespective of which character players want to farm, they will have to collect 168 of these Sand Grease Pupa for max ascension. The following article will include all the locations where new local specialties can be harvested in Genshin Impact.

Spawn locations for the Sand Grease Pupa in the Genshin Impact 3.4 update

Genshin Impact 3.4 update has introduced new and rerun character banners, including the new 5-star character, Alhaitham. Players who obtained him from his debut rate-up banner will want to level him up as soon as possible.

The new region, Desert of Hadramaveth, contains two of the most important items players need to prioritize for Alhaitham's ascension.

One is the Psuedo-Stamen, a boss material dropped by a new Anemo boss found in the new area. The other item is the new local specialty, Sand Grease Pupa.

In Genshin Impact, these items are referred to husks found deep in the desert, where Quicksand Eels breed. The hardened shell is designed to protect the larval bodies of these creatures until they acclimatize to the dry desert conditions. Because of their shape and color, they can easily be mistaken for iron chunks. Here are all the locations to explore to harvest these new local specialties.

Desert of Hadramaveth (Norh Side)

Find 10 spawn locations in the north side (Image via HoYoverse)

The picture above showcases the spawn locations of Sand Grease Pupa in the northern side of the Desert of Hardramaveth. As shown above, players can teleport to the waypoints closest to local specialties to harvest them.

Genshin Impact players can collect 10 of these local specialities here.

Desert of Hadramaveth (South Side)

Find 19 spawn locations in the north side (Image via HoYoverse)

The southern side of the new Sumeru desert allows Genshin Impact players to collect more of these Sand Grease Pupa. Players can harvest 19 of these on the surface level of the Desert of Hadramaveth.

The picture above shows the spawn locations on the desert's surface. Hence, Genshin Impact fans can use the closest teleport waypoints to reach quickly and harvest them.

Desert of Hadramaveth (East Side)

Find abundance of Sand Grease Pupa in underground area (Image via HoYoverse)

Lastly, the Sand Grease Pupa are abundantly found in underground caves on the eastern side of the Desert of Hadramaveth.

The picture above alone proves it with so many local specialites grouped together with all of their spawn locations closer to each other. They are located near their new boss, Setekh Wenut. Fortunately, players can refer to the picture above to find the cave entrances to enter the underground area to harvest them.

It is worth noting that like all other local specialties, the Sand Grease Pupa will also take four hours to spawn after it has been harvested by players in the latest patch 3.4 update.

