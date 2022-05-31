Genshin Impact Soft Pity for Yelan Banner: Everything you need to know

Genshin Impact has launched its latest patch update and players can try to summon Yelan, a highly anticipated character, in patch 2.7 banners.

However, there are multiple factors that players will have to take into consideration while spending their Primogems. Despite being a gacha game, Genshin Impact has a Pity system to help players get their desired characters and weapons. It is highly important for Travelers to know the basics of the Pity system:

50-50: Players have 50% chance to summon the featured 5-star

Players have 50% chance to summon the featured 5-star Soft Pity: Higher chance to summon 5-star

Higher chance to summon 5-star Hard Pity: 100% chance to summon 5-star

Here is a guide for players that will explain everything about Pity and Soft pity in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 2.7: Pity and Soft Pity explained for Yelan banner

Infographics that explain Genshin Impact's pity system (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Pity system has been added to Genshin Impact to help players get their desired characters. It can guarantee a 5-star character if they wish on the desired banner 90 times.

Luck also plays an important factor for players when summoning 5-star characters, as it can be summoned through Soft Pity as well. Soft Pity is a term generated by the community as Travelers noticed something about the pity system.

It seems that players have a higher chance of summoning 5-star characters after the 75th wish. The majority of players have experienced summoning a 5-star between their 75-80 wishes.

When players do not summon 5-star characters in their Soft Pity, they will have to keep going until they reach 90 summons to hit Hard Pity, which guarantees a 5-star character.

How to check the pity count in Genshin Impact?

Check pity in wish history located in Event Wish page (Image via HoYoverse)

Keep in mind that summoning 5-star characters is based on the following factors:

Good Luck

Current Pity

Any pity guarantee from previous banners

Players can follow the steps listed below to keep track of the number of pulls:

Press F3 or click on the Wish icon on the top left of the screen to visit the event wish page

Click on the History button located in the bottom left corner of the screen

By doing so, players can keep track of all the recent summons they have received over the past six months.

Count how many pulls made since last 5-star summon to know current pity (Image via HoYoverse)

To know their current Pity count, players can count all the wishes made by them since their last 5-star summons. Each page on the history page shows six recent wishes, which also helps in keeping track of the current pity.

Even if players manage to summon a 5-star, there is a 50-50 chance to get the featured 5-star. If they lose the 50-50, the pity count will reset to zero and players will receive a 5-star guarantee on the featured character.

Hopefully, all this helps all players understand the Pity system in the latest patch 2.7 update, and are successful at summoning Yelan.

