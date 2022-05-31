Yelan's ascension materials and release time in Genshin Impact 2.7

Genshin Impact will be updated to a newer version in a few hours after almost two months. With the update, there will be many new things for everyone to look forward to.

Starting with 5-star Yelan, she is a Hydro Bow wielder who will become playable in the first half. Players got a sneak peek of her inside the Chasm during 2.6.

While acquiring a character is one thing, building them to be the strongest in part is a whole different thing. Each character requires specific materials to ascend and level up. While some of these resources can be scattered across Teyvat, some are exclusive drops from enemies.

Yelan will be released once the 2.7 update goes live on May 31. Hoyoverse has scheduled maintenance at 6:00 (UTC +8), with an expected runtime of 5 hours.

Ascension materials for Yelan in Genshin Impact 2.7 and when does she arrive

Yelan's event banner, Discerner of Enigmas, will be available for Gacha alongside three other 4-star characters. She is the newest addition to the game's playable roster alongside Kuki Shinobu. Although the latter is a 4-star, players can pull for the 5-star Hydro wielder in the first half of 2.7.

Helping characters reach their full ascension requires a lot of resources. They range from materials that drop from World Boss to tiny shells found on the roadside. For Yelan, players can stock up on the following items to guarantee her max ascension:

1 Varunada Lazurite Sliver.

9 Varunada Lazurite Fragments.

9 Varunada Lazurite Chunk.

6 Varunada Lazurite Gemstone.

46 Runic Fangs.

168 Starconches.

18 Recruit's Insignias.

20 Sergeant's Insignias.

36 Lieutenant's Insignias.

12 Wanderer's Advice.

11 Adventurer's Experience.

415 Hero's Wit.

2,093,400 Mora.

To start farming the gems and crystals, players can keep farming the Oceanid World Boss, located west of the Qingce Village on Liyue. She can drop either one of the four rarities of Varunada Chunks, where the rest can be crafted.

For Runic Fangs, everyone will need to farm the Ruin Serpent boss deep within the Chasm: Underground Mines.

Ruin Serpent boss located within the Chasm (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Serpent boss can be found in the Serpent's Cave, south of the Ad-Hoc Mian Tunnel. Each run grants a maximum of 2 to 3 Runic Fangs, which will take 16 runs in total. This adds up to 640 Original Resins.

For insignias, players can look for Fatui Harbingers scattered across the map of Teyvat. Defeating them will drop Recruit and Sergeant Insignias, with a slight chance of Lieutenant Insignia.

Starconches, on the other hand, are local specialties of Liyue that can be found along the coast of Yaoguang Shoal, Sea of Clouds, and Guyun Stone Forest. Players can head to the waypoint as shown in the image below and start running towards the coast to the left to start picking them up.

Sea of Clouds waypoint (Image via Genshin Impact)

Starconch on the coast (Image via Genshin Impact)

Yaoguang Shoal is an excellent alternative to Starconch farming as well, as the route is very straightforward from the Mingyun Village Statue compared to the one in Sea of Clouds.

