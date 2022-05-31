Genshin Impact server maintenance and 2.7 update time for all regions

The long-awaited update in Genshin Impact, v2.7, is only a few hours away. Players from all around the world are excited to get some new content in the live service game after the delay due to COVID. The latest update will feature two old and new characters in their respective banners.

Typically, Hoyoverse will be taking down the official servers for 5-hour long maintenance to ensure smooth sails during the update release. Players will be getting new quests and banners right after v2.7 goes live.

It's late. The residents sleep peacefully behind closed doors, listening to the pitter-patter of the heavy rain.



However, due to the long downtime of the servers, there seems to be some confusion amongst the community regarding the maintenance time in their respective regions.

Hoyoverse will be taking down its servers on May 31 at 6:00 (UTC +8). The following article lists timezone conversions for all major regions.

Genshin Impact 2.7 release time for all major regions following the server maintenance

As mentioned before, the official servers of Genshin Impact are expected to be shut down at 6:00 (UTC +8). Hoyoverse published an official statement regarding the downtime, where players can expect both the maintenance and downtime to go on for 5 hours. So, the update itself should go live at around 11:00 (UTC +8).

Dear Travelers,

V2.7 update maintenance is expected to start at 05/31 6AM (UTC+8) and is expected to be done within 5 hours. The duration of V2.7 is expected to be 6 weeks, and V2.8 is expected to be updated on 07/13.



The expected server uptimes for all major regions are as follows:

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 AM (May 31)

Central Time: 9:00 PM (May 30)

Central European Time: 4:00 AM (May 31)

Malaysia: 11:00 AM (May 31)

Phillipines: 11:00 AM (May 31)

Australia ET: 2:00 PM (May 31)

UK GMT: 3:00 AM (May 31)

United States ET: 10:00 PM (May 30)

Western European: 3:00 AM (May 31)

PST(Pacific): 7:00PM (May 31)

Players can update the files before the release via the pre-installation process. PC users can simply close the client and restart it to get the pre-installed files. The update can also be done after it is released by clicking on the yellow "Update" button on the game client.

The new event "Perilous Trail" is about to begin!



Android and iOS users can head to the App Store and update their game version. This can also be done via an in-game process as well. Typically, a total of 300 Primogems will be given away by Hoyoverse as compensation after the update goes live. Anyone above Adventure Rank 5 will be able to claim it.

Players have been waiting for an extra month for Genshin Impact 2.7 to go live, and thankfully, it holds a lot of content for everyone. Yelan and Kuki Shinobu will make their debut as 5-star and 4-stars in their respective banners, alongside a new Archon Quest.

